Seize The Moment: The Story Behind Saara Aalto's X Factor Homecoming
Thousands packed into Helsinki's Senate Square last Monday, as the X Factor finalist Saara Aalto performed a homecoming concert.
The segment, shown on prime time British television on Saturday night, was worth "hundreds of thousands of euros" in advertising terms, according to Visit Helsinki's Laura Aalto http://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Laura%20Aalto(no relation). She makes the comments on today's episode of Newsmakers, HSTV's weekly English language current affairs show.
"It was an amazing opportunity for Helsinki" says Laura "and for us it was important to seize the moment, and really to kind of react to what was happening".
The Visit Helsinki team - assisted by a local production company contracted by X Factor UK - had done some advance planning, but only really got the green light to proceed 24 hours before the concert, when Saara was confirmed as one of the three finalists of the talent show.
"We got a phone call from X Factor asking if she wins [in the semi finals], if she makes her way to the finals they would come to Helsinki and make this so-called homecoming filming. So we had a couple of days time to pre-organise. But basically it was on Sunday night when we knew it exactly"
Other Finnish brands like Finnair and Helsinki Airport were featured in the video segment, which saw Saara fly home to be greeted by fans, and then perform in Senate Square.
The cost to the city was minimal for the exposure, compared to the price tag to buy an equivalent length advert during the show, which was watched by 5.5 million people. That number seems high - more than the entire population of Finland - but this series of X Factor UK pulled the lowest ratings of any previous season. Even the auditions earlier in autumn were attracting more than 8 million viewers.
"Altogether it [cost] around €20,000" says Laura Aalto. "I mean the fireworks, the organisation and so on, but not more than that" she explains.
But does Visit Helsinki expect an instant tourist boost from the exposure?
"It's not that simple" says Laura Aalto.
"I think it's a combination of many things, and the number of UK tourists has been growing recently both in Finland and in Helsinki, and i think it's really important to make Helsinki visible in the British media as well" she says.
"We've been known for Santa Claus and winter, these traditional things in the UK, but this is a new kind of visibility for the city and it really made an impact for the X Factor crew as well. they were really impressed by the amount of people there, and the warm homecoming we made for her".
Helsinki has been gaining popularity with international tourists, with 2015 bringing the most tourists ever to the capital, as measured by overnight stays, and those figures will increase again for 2016.
Visit Helsinki is positioning the city as an "underdog" destination, where they can try edgy marketing ideas, bringing not only established journalists but also social media influencers to write and document their visit.
"We've come a long way in terms of what kind of Christmas city Helsinki is" says Laura Aalto. "I think Helsinki has been evolving a lot".
