It’s a clear and chilly winter day in the Esplanade Park in November. The thermometer shows minus six degrees Celsius (21 Fahrenheit).

Most passerby have covered themselves with scarves, beanies, gloves and mittens – as they should. It can get much colder in Finland, but the beginning of the winter can always surprise the unprepared underclothed.

Some have yet to have learned their lesson: a thermographic camera shows how heat is rushing out of bodies through uncovered hands, necks and faces. Escape routes glow with red and yellow tones in the camera.

Cool fashion statements like skinny jeans or unfastened coats appear to be especially perilous choices for winter.

”It’s fascinating to see, how so much heat escapes from jeans”, says Emma Kuusela while observing her own thermal image.

Thin clothes and too much exposed skin. Those are the most typical mistakes people make when dressing for winter weather, says professor Hannu Rintamäki from Institute of Occupational Health.

If the temperature falls just few degrees below zero, heat will escape from uncovered head twice as fast as from under a warm hat. If you start feeling pain in your fingers and toes, their temperature have likely already fallen below 15 degrees and they only function clumsily.

”Usually people only dress for a brief exposure for cold. If the time spent outdoors is long, you start getting these problems, like unpleasant feelings of cold”, Rintamäki explains.

Humans can get frostbites in all temperatures below zero degrees Celsius. Once the temperature drops to minus 22 degrees, even a short-term exposure can cause a mild frostbite.

Slide the cursor across the pictures below and see how cold affects people.