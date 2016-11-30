Missing In Action: The 'Must Have' Guests You Won't See At Slush

Kotimaa

Over the years Slush has attracted its share of prime ministers, politicians, presidents, premiers and princes.



But there's a couple of top guests who haven't yet graced the stages of the annual startup tech conference, which begins today in Helsinki.



Slush CEO Marianne Vikkula is in charge of planning Slush this year, and she has a few A-List names still left in her sights.



"The two that would be so great to have, that we haven't had? One is the Alibaba CEO and currently Chairman, Jack Ma, that would be a great addition" Vikkula tells Newsmakers, the weekly English-language current affairs show on HSTV.



"And another one? There's so many! One would be Richard Branson, for example" she adds.



More than 17 thousand people will be taking part in Slush this year, but while the two day entrepreneurial extravaganza is focused on Helsinki, the organisation has gone global.



During 2016 the non-profit organisation held large scale Slush-branded events in Shanghai, Tokyo and Singapore; as well as 35 smaller events all round the world from South Africa to Mexico and Nepal.



"With the global reach I think personally we can grow that" says Vikkula. "We can let the locals organise their own 'Slushes', let them help their local entrepreneurs forward".



The Helsinki event - already bigger than last year - might not grow any bigger. Vikkula thinks it "doesn't make much sense" to keep expanding. Instead she says the focus should be on the people who come, and helping their core audience of entrepreneurs, company founders, investors and journalists.



And while the Slush hype builds every year to fever pitch in the Finnish media, the event is not so well known across the rest of Europe, or internationally.



"I think the Nordics are fairly well covered, at least for us it's about the right people knowing about Slush, meaning the founders and investors" explains Vikkula. "There's still work for us to do in Central Europe, Southern Europe".



The Asia events have raised the profile of Slush there, but Vikkula concedes that "Asia's just so big that there's still a lot of awareness still to be built".



Interest from America is up this year, with Vikkula estimating they've doubled the number of US visitors to Slush this year - including businesses, speakers, investors and media. It has been boosted in part by Finnair's cooperation to put on a special return flight from San Francisco to Helsinki, flying the Silicon Valley crowd to the Finnish capital especially for Slush. The plane was greeted on arrival at Helsinki Airport on Tuesday evening with a giant burning Slush logo near the runway.



Vikkula calls that particular stunt an example of the Slush team "executing crazy ideas" and in recent years the event has become as infamous for its after hours parties as the official daytime programme of panel discussions, pitching competitions and ideal-driven presentations.



"For me it's definitely the artists this year" that would be the main attraction for the parties, says Vikkula.



The free alcohol probably doesn't deter anyone either.

