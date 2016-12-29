Valikko

Jari Aarnio sai 10 vuotta lisää – Helsingin käräjäoikeus: Aarnio oli huumekauppaa johtanut Pasilan mies
Former head of Helsinki’s drug police sentenced to 10 years in jail for running a drug ring

Jari Aarnio, former head of Helsinki’s drug police, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for aggravated narcotics offences and other crimes on Thursday.

The Helsinki District Court handed Jario Aarnio the full sentence demanded by prosecutors. Jari Aarnio pictured in court in May 2015. (KUVA: Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva)
According to the District Court, Aarnio was the infamous "Pasila man", who led an operation to import almost 1000 kilograms of hash to Finland. Pasila is a reference to a Helsinki neighbourhood.

According to the District Court, Aarnio was the infamous “Pasila man”, who led an operation to import almost 1000 kilograms of hash to Finland. Pasila is a reference to a Helsinki neighbourhood.

Aarnio was also convicted of a number of other crimes, including trying to frame an innocent man of being in charge of the drug ring.

“The District Court concludes that Aarnio has flagrantly abused his position in Helsinki’s drug police and therefore is guilty of a number of aggravated and lesser abuses of public office”, the Court stated in its press briefing.

The District Court ordered Aarnio to be imprisoned immediately. Aarnio has strongly denied all charges throughout the multi-year trial. According to him, all his actions are related to legal acts while in office and the operations of Helsinki’s drug police.

Aarnio may seek to challenge the Helsinki District Court’s sentence in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Last September Aarnio was convicted in the Helsinki Court of Appeal to three years in jail in a different case related to equipment purchases of Helsinki’s drug police.

Aarnio was convicted of aggravated abuse of public office, aggravated fraud and aggravated acceptance of a bribe.

