This is why my grandparents believed Hitler’s hate speech

The author is the head of Helsingin Sanomat’s lifestyle journalism editorial staff.

Once upon a time in history there lived a rabble-rouser who practiced the politics of fear and was a master of vilification. To him the world was full of nightmare scenarios, and life itself a continual struggle for survival.

The party he led, its supporters, and its ideology were what he called a movement, as if they were something more consequential than just party work.

This party leader identified enemies from within and without. He spoke the language of the people, and was a brazen liar. He incited conspiracy theories about, amongst other things, an international financial elite, the leaders of his own country, and the dissidents he scorned. He envisioned booting out of the country the minorities he detested.

So adept was he at exploiting the new channels of communication of his day – radio and cinema – that his media reach became unprecedentedly broad. And when he came to power, the people inhabited their own little media bubble. But in those days the bounds of media reality were tended to not by algorithms but by the Nazis, who abolished all other news outlets except their own.

The times were of course ripe for hate speech and conspiracy theories when Adolf Hitler hit upon becoming a politician, at the start of the 1920s.

The Germans had just lost a war and had experienced humiliating terms of peace, a revolution, an economic whirlpool and hyperinflation, political violence, and a system of leadership that in the eyes of the people was mostly quarrelsome theatre.

Germany’s transition to a parliamentary democracy occurred only at the end of World War I, and it did not go smoothly.

But the years before the Nazi ascent to power were not entirely bleak. They were a confluence of many, often opposing streams. Anti-Semitism, being deep-rooted, was openly practised and abundant.

Despite this, the 1920s were a golden era for German Jews. In those years of the so-called Weimar Republic, they experienced, for the first time, equality in the eyes of the law. And Jewish artists, scientists, and philosophers were scaling new heights in their respective fields.

In his book Before the Deluge: A Portrait of Berlin in the 1920s, the American journalist and historian Otto Friedrich notes that although the State had implemented massive savings, nightlife in Berlin was more uninhibited than anywhere else in Europe.

Nationalism and yearning for the Kaiser Wilhelm years ran strong, but there was also Dada, Bauhaus, the Charleston, and a broad spectrum of liberal newspapers.

The names of Einstein, Dietrich, Nabokov and Josephine Baker tell of the creative splendour of the Berlin of the time.

As the historian Hans Mommsen points out in his Aufstieg und Untergang der Republik von Weimar (not translated into English; literally, The Rise and Fall of the Weimar Republic), Hitler’s National Socialist party (NSDAP) was for a long time a marginal affair. It was only once the world economy plunged into recession in autumn of 1929 that the NSDAP’s popularity surged upward.

German businesses and banks toppled like bowling pins. Only then, when the jobs of millions were eliminated in a flash, did the Nazis win over the constituency they coveted: the working class.

Pekka Elomaa

One of humanity’s greatest sources of collective self-flagellation is to ponder the question of how Hitler and the Nazis were empowered to carry out their atrocities.

Why did nobody stop them? How could a prosperous and civilized people, in the middle of modern Europe, come to uncritically lionize Hitler?

Why did the contemporary politicians in other countries not act in time?

According to Ian Kershaw and other Hitler researchers, the gravest misstep that politicians and foreign powers made in raising Hitler to power was to underestimate him. When Germany’s conservatives made Hitler Chancellor of Germany in early 1933, they believed they could control this political abecedarian who acted without the slightest regard for decorum.

Hitler’s background was as far as possible from that of a person who could manipulate the levers of political power. As the historian Volker Ullrich reminds in the recent biography Adolf Hitler, Volume One: Ascent, 1889-1939 (New York: Knopf), before he morphed into the demagogue of the beer halls Hitler was a failed artist with a mediocre military record.

And what about ordinary Germans? I have thought about their headlong adoration of Hitler of late, as I was combing through the life stories of my German grandparents. My granny and granddad were true-blue Nazis.

It should be remembered that upon the Nazis’ rise to power in 1933, no one had any idea that a decade from then Europe would be like a scene from the Apocalypse. The new World War and the genocide of the European Jews, both initiated by Hitler, claimed millions of lives.

People did have some inkling, however. They were in the know about Hitler’s hatred of Jews, which he had cranked out in his 1920s opus Mein Kampf. And they knew that the Nazis would thrash the Jews when the chance came.

Kauko Kivi

It was a post-truth time. All sorts of drivel made the rounds until the Nazis came to power.

After that, no worldview was allowed apart from their delusional and deceitful one.

For my grandparents, National Socialism represented above all else good, positive things such as jobs, appreciation, social advancement, and the safety net of a community when things got tough.

Hitler promised them a modern, new-fashioned and forward-looking spirit in place of the failed democracy.

They surely felt that they were exerting a grassroots influence and rocking the boat when Hitler had dissolved the parliament, abolished all other parties, unions and the free press, removed Jews from their professional posts, and put his political opponents in jail.

For my granny and granddad, though, what was most enthralling in Nazism was Hitler’s promise that he would make Germany great again. This idea of Pan-Germany had them hooked; it got under the skin. What it offered as part of the package was a new identity, membership in a community of equals, and a sense of purpose in life.

In common with millions of others, the Great War’s tumult of horrors had robbed my grandparents of their former sense of self.

Granted, my grandparents were anti-Semites, as was typical of their time.

They were surely at least mildly jealous of successful Jews. But if they thought anything of the Nazis’ anti-Jewish hollering before the Nazis came to power, then it was most likely something like: Jawohl, finally someone who tells it like it is!

What followed from the hate speech was that racism became everyday, and seeped into all areas of society. As the systematic persecutions got underway, my grandparents no doubt felt that the oppression was warranted. And based on their correspondence of the time, once things had gotten out of hand they simply dispelled from their minds whatever went against their morals.

Like millions of other Germans, my gran and granddad undoubtedly made the same fateful mistake as the leading politicians of the time: they treated Hitler’s pronouncements as campaign talk. They didn’t take it literally, or seriously.

The author is the head of Helsingin Sanomat’s editorial staff. Her book on her grandparents, He olivat natseja (They were Nazis) was published by Teos early this year.