George Michael teki laajasti hyvää, mutta usein salassa – kuoleman jälkeen tarinat tulevat julki

Kulttuuri

Joulupäivänä

I wrote in a piece ages ago about a celeb I'd worked with tipping a barmaid £5k because she was a student nurse in debt. Was George Michael. — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) 26. joulukuuta 2016 https://twitter.com/salihughes/status/813348024063852544

His support for the LGBTQ community, the NHS and the miners marked George Michael out as an activist as well as a great artist. pic.twitter.com/tsKNp22Lr7https://t.co/tsKNp22Lr7 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) 26. joulukuuta 2016 https://twitter.com/billybragg/status/813351834547081216

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) 26. joulukuuta 2016 https://twitter.com/richardosman/status/813306084295405568

George

Vuonna