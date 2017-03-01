Mallien ”sadistinen” kohtelu suututtaa Pariisin muotiviikolla – näytökseen pyrkiviä malleja seisotettiin pimeässä rappukäytävässä

”Tilanne ei ollut vain sadistinen ja julma, se oli myös vaarallinen”, kuvailee tapauksesta julkisuudessa kertonut muotiammattilainen James Scullyhttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=James%20Scully, joka toi tapauksen esiin Instagramissa.
Scullyn postaus on nähtävissä tämän kirjoituksen lopussa.
Scully kuvaili Instagramissa muotitalo Balenciagan näytösmallien valintatilaisuutta eli castingia. Valitsijat jättivät hänen mukaansa 150 mallia kolmen tunnin ajaksi ahtaaseen rappukäytävään jonottamaan.
Lounaalle lähtiessään he sammuttivat valot ja kielsivät tyttöjä lähtemästä, mikäli nämä haluaisivat päästä näytökseen. 150 mallia odotti lounaan päättymistä rapussa pelkkien kännyköidensä valossa.
”Monet tytöt saivat tilanteesta traumoja”, Scully kirjoitti Instagram-viestissään.
Balenciaga antoi sunnuntaisen tapauksen vuoksi potkut malleja valinneelle casting-toimistolle, kertoo uutistoimisto AFP.
”Balenciaga tuomitsee menettelyn. Olemme syvästi sitoutuneet varmistamaan malleillemme asialliset työskentelyolosuhteet”, muotimerkki kertoo tiedotteessaan.
Sama casting-toimisto on Scullyn mukaan valinnut malleja myös Lanvinille, Elie Saabille ja Hermés’lle, kertoo muun muassa Vogue-lehtihttp://www.vogue.co.uk/article/james-scully-model-mistreatment-post.
Muotiin erikoistunut toimittaja Sami Sykköhttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Sami%20Sykk%C3%B6 pitää sunnuntain castingia poikkeuksellisena.
”Olen itsekin ollut mukana casting-tilaisuuksissa, ja mallien jonot ovat olleet pitkiä. Mutta pimeässä rappukäytävässä pitäminen kuulostaa kauhealta”, Sykkö sanoo.
Mallien valitsijat toimivat muotimaailman kuvioissa mallien ja muotitalojen välissä. Muotitalot esittävät casting-toimistoille toivomuksia haluamistaan malleista, ja nämä hoitavat mallien valinnan erityisissä casting-tilaisuuksissa.
Ylilyöntejä sattuu, koska malliksi haluavia on todella paljon.
”Valitsijoilta saattaa joskus unohtua, mitä ihmisten hyvä kohtelu ja hyvät käytöstavat ovat”, Sykkö sanoo. Hän epäilee, etteivät nuoret tytöt aina edes uskalla sanoa ääneen, jos heitä on kohdeltu huonosti.
James Scully tuntee alan, sillä hän toimii itsekin casting-tilaisuuksissa mallien valitsijana. Hän on useaan otteeseen puhunut mallien ihmisarvon puolesta.
Pariisin muotiviikkojen yhteydessä hän on kertonut myös muista väärinkäytöksistä. Näytöksiin on hänen mukaansa värvätty muun muassa alaikäisiä malleja.
Lanvin-muotitalo joutui Scullyn hampaisiin siitä, että sen väitettiin halunneen näytökseensä ainoastaan valkoihoisia malleja.
Lanvin kiisti väitteet perättöminä.
Balenciaga lähetti pimeässä rapussa odottelusta kärsineille malleille kirjallisen anteeksipyynnön.
So true to my promise at #bofvoices that I would be a voice for any models, agents or all who see things wrong with this business I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks. I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Ramy (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized. Most of the girls have asked to have their options for Balenciaga cancelled as well as Hermes and Ellie Saab who they also cast for because they refuse to be treated like animals. Balenciaga part of Kering it is a public company and these houses need to know what the people they hire are doing on their behalf before a well deserved law suit comes their way. On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color. And another big house is trying to sneak 15 year olds into paris! It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid well sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive right? If this behavior continues it's gonna be a long cold week in paris. Please keep sharing your stories with me and I will continue to to share them for you. It seems to be the only way we can force change and give the power back to you models and agents where it rightfully belongs. And I encourage any and all to share this post #watchthisspacehttps://www.instagram.com/p/BRBoNplj3rA/
