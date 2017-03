Kuuluisa ”kauhutaiteilija” ja Swamp Thing -hahmon luoja Bernie Wrightson on kuollut

Kulttuuri

As it comes to all of us, the end came for the greatest that ever lived: Bernie Wrightson. My North dark star of youth. A master. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 19, 2017 https://twitter.com/RealGDT/status/843357574489673728

R.I.P. to the great Bernie Wrightson, a star by which other pencillers chart their course. Raise a glass @sinKEVitchhttps://twitter.com/sinKEVitch @JohnCassadayhttps://twitter.com/JohnCassaday pic.twitter.com/5tODGUCkc0https://t.co/5tODGUCkc0 — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 19, 2017 https://twitter.com/joss/status/843341293065457665

RIP Bernie Wrightson: There were giants in those days. 1991, when all the world was young. (L to R, Frank, me, Bill, Bernie and Dave.) pic.twitter.com/ExVrRjjjm6https://t.co/ExVrRjjjm6 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 19, 2017 https://twitter.com/neilhimself/status/843381772813553664