A Lost Movie Soundtrack by Kaija Saariaho Discovered After 32 Years

Kaija Saariaho may be one of the most successful composers of our time, but back in 1985, she traveled from Paris to Helsinki to celebrate a premiere of a film and her score for it – only to find out that the director has discarded most of her music. HS listened to the original film score with the composer.

The lost soundtrack by Kaija Saariaho for the movie Grand Illusion (1985) was recently found in the basement of the film’s producer. Excerpts from the score can now be heard in the video above, with subtitles in English.

In 1985, Kaija Saariaho, then in her early 30s, composed more than one hour of original music for the film. When the film was finished, Saariaho flew from Paris to the premiere in Helsinki – only to be humiliated.

The film’s director Tuija-Maija Niskanen had decided to use only a minute of Saariaho’s music and a few sound effects. The music was pure avantgarde, but the movie was not. The soundtrack that Niskanen ended up using consisted mainly of jazz from the 1920s. The movie was set in the 1920s and based on the first novel by Finnish author Mika Waltari (1928).

Saariaho’s humiliation was complete when her music was also dropped from the trailer and a new song was commissioned from the Finnish pop group SIG.



We listened to the original film score with Saariaho, 32 years after it was composed. The score was composed in an experimental studio, and listening to it now, the music seems to form a bridge between Verblendungen (1984), Lichtbogen (1986) and Jardin Secret II (1984/1986). Later Kaija Saariaho began to write more for living musicians, becoming one of the most successful composers of our time.

Her new opera Only the Sound Remains premiered last year in Amsterdam. Its Finnish premiere was at the Finnish National Opera Wednesday this week with Peter Sellars directing (you can listen to his opinions on Saariaho in this video).

After Helsinki, the opera will travel to Opera de Paris, Teatro Real in Madrid, Canadian Opera Company in Toronto and later to New York.

Saariaho’s early humiliation is now a distant memory. She is currently writing her next opera for The Royal Opera House in London.

Read Kaija Saariaho’s complete interview (in Finnish) here.
Kaija Saariaho (1985). (KUVA: Sakari Viika)

