Trump käytti 16-vuotiaan twiittiä haukkuakseen toimittajia – tietysti 16-vuotiaan kovin hetki koskaan

It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4-- — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/802973848022847489

states instead of the 15 states that I visited. I would have won even more easily and convincingly (but smaller states are forgotten)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/802975667197386752

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/802972944532209664

"@FiIibusterhttps://twitter.com/FiIibuster: @jeffzelenyhttps://twitter.com/jeffzeleny Pathetic - you have no sufficient evidence that Donald Trump did not suffer from voter fraud, shame! Bad reporter. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/803423203620245504

Tämän 16-vuotias ”Seth” twiittasi jupakan päätteeksi: ”Kiitos, presidentti Trump!”