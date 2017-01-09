Valikko
Nyt.fi    |   Nyt.fi

Kiitos, Meryl Streep, kun puolustit ulkomaalaisia ja toimittajia, ja muistutit samalla meille kaikille, miksi toisten kunnioitus on niin elintärkeää

Näyttelijä Meryl Streep sai palkinnon elämäntyöstään Golden Globeissa ja piti illan tärkeimmän puheen. Se oli toisten kunnioittamisen puolesta väkivaltaa ja toisten haukkumista vastaan.

Meryl Streep puhui totuuden ja toisten kunnioittamisen puolesta.
Elokuva-alan Golden Globe -palkinnot jaettiin viime yönä ja illan dramaattisimmasta puheesta vastasi elämäntyöstään palkinnon saanut näyttelijä Meryl Streep.

Kolminkertainen Oscar-voittaja pahoitteli puheensa aluksi menettäneensä äänensä.

Streepin ääni kuitenkin voimistui sitä mukaa kun hän puhui.

Usein palkintopuheet keskeytetään orkesterin soitolla, mutta nyt niin ei käynyt. Streep sai puhua lukuisista ajankohtaisista aiheista ja kaikki kuuntelivat herkeämättä, mitä aktivistinakin tunnetulla näyttelijällä oli sanottavana.

Streep aloitti nauramalla, miten Golden Globet, jotka jakaa Hollywoodin ulkomaalaisten toimittajien yhdistys, kerää yhteen nimenomaan ne ihmisryhmät, joita juuri nyt Yhdysvalloissa painetaan alas: taiteilijat, ulkomaalaiset ja toimittajat.

Hän kävi läpi useita palkittuja ja rakastettuja Hollywood-tähtiä ja kertoi, mistä he ovat kotoisin: Amy Adams esimerkiksi syntyi Italiassa, Natalie Portman Israelissa, Ryan Gosling Kanadassa (Goslingin oman, feministisen kiitospuheen voit lukea täältä).

Kukaan heistä ei ole syntyjään Yhdysvaltojen kansalainen, kaikki ovat ilahduttaneet elokuvanrakastajien elämää.

Streep puhui voimakkaasti toimittajien puolesta, vetosi Yhdysvaltojen perustuslakiin ja julisti, että me kaikki tarvitsemme periaatteellisia toimittajia pitämään huolta totuudesta.

Ja tietysti, Streep puhui myös Donald Trumpista.

Yhdysvaltalaismediat nimittivät puhetta poliittiseksi, sillä vaikka Streep ei kertaakaan maininnut tulevaa presidentti Trumpia nimeltä, hän puhui selkeästi Trumpista:

Streep sanoi, että viime vuoden sydäntä särkevin roolisuoritus oli se, kun ”maamme arvostetuimpaan virkaan haluava henkilö imitoi kehitysvammaista toimittajaa”.

Tällä Streep viittasi tapahtumaan, kun Trump imitoi The New York Times -lehden toimittajaa, nivelten jäykistymäsairautta sairastavaa Serge Kovaleskia, sen jälkeen kun Kovaleski kritisoi Trumpin puheita.

”Sen nähdessäni sydämeni särkyi, enkä ole saanut ajatusta pois mielestäni, sillä kyse ei ollut elokuvasta vaan todellisesta elämästä”, Streep totesi.

Ja miksi tällä kaikella on väliä? Siksi, että Streepin mukaan vallanpitäjien käytös heijastuu kaikkien elämään. Se antaa luvan tehdä muille samalla tavalla:

”Epäkunnioitus tuottaa epäkunnioitusta, väkivalta yllyttää väkivaltaan. Ja kun vallanpitäjät käyttävät asemaansa kiusatakseen muita, me kaikki häviämme.”

Ihmiset ympäri maailmaa kiittelivät somessa Streepin vaikuttavaa puhetta:



Erityisen hienona asiana pidettiin sitä, ettei Streep puhunut vain itsestään vaan käytti puheenvuoronsa kiusattujen puolustukseksi:



Streepiä myös kritisoitiin siitä, että hän näyttelijänä otti kantaa politiikkaan.

Lopussa Streep vielä muisti edesmennyttä ystäväänsä, Star Wars -näyttelijä Carrie Fisheriä ja lainasi tätä, ääni selvästi liikutuksesta murtuen:

”Ota särkynyt sydämesi ja tee siitä taidetta.”

Koko puheen voit lukea alta:

Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said: You and all of us in this room really belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.

But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places. I was born and raised and educated in the public schools of New Jersey. Viola was born in a sharecropper’s cabin in South Carolina, came up in Central Falls, Rhode Island; Sarah Paulson was born in Florida, raised by a single mom in Brooklyn. Sarah Jessica Parker was one of seven or eight kids in Ohio. Amy Adams was born in Vicenza, Italy. And Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem. Where are their birth certificates? And the beautiful Ruth Negga was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, raised in London — no, in Ireland I do believe, and she’s here nominated for playing a girl in small-town Virginia.

Ryan Gosling, like all of the nicest people, is Canadian, and Dev Patel was born in Kenya, raised in London, and is here playing an Indian raised in Tasmania. So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.

They gave me three seconds to say this, so: An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us, and let you feel what that feels like. And there were many, many, many powerful performances this year that did exactly that. Breathtaking, compassionate work.

But there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose. O.K., go on with it.

O.K., this brings me to the press. We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call him on the carpet for every outrage. That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in the Constitution. So I only ask the famously well-heeled Hollywood Foreign Press and all of us in our community to join me in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists, because we’re gonna need them going forward, and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth.

One more thing: Once, when I was standing around on the set one day, whining about something — you know we were gonna work through supper or the long hours or whatever, Tommy Lee Jones said to me, “Isn’t it such a privilege, Meryl, just to be an actor?” Yeah, it is, and we have to remind each other of the privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy. We should all be proud of the work Hollywood honors here tonight.

As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, take your broken heart, make it into art.”

Lue myös: Ryan Gosling piti feministisimmän kiitospuheen koskaan: kiitti vuolaasti puolisoon, joka hoiti lasta kotona kun Gosling teki töitä

La La Land -musikaalielokuva putsasi pöydän Golden Globe -gaalassa

    Seuraa uutisia tästä aiheesta

  • Elokuvat
  • Golden Globe -palkinto

Nyt.fi luetuimmat

  1. 1

    Ryan Gosling piti ”feministisimmän kiitospuheen”, kiitti vuolaasti puolisoaan, joka hoiti lasta kotona kun Gosling teki töitä
  2. 2

    Sedu Koskisen yökerho Namu lopetti – hautajaisia vietettiin neljä päivää
  3. 3

    ”Internetin vihatuin mies” sai potkut Twitteristä, pommitti naistoimittajaa treffikutsuilla
  4. 4

    Kiitos, Meryl Streep, kun puolustit ulkomaalaisia ja toimittajia, ja muistutit samalla meille kaikille, miksi toisten kunnioitus on niin elintärkeää
  5. 5

    Seitsemän uutta kasvisravintolaa Helsingissä – tarjolla hampurilaisia, raakapuuroa, nyhtökauraa ja vihiksiä
  6. 6

    Tutkijat: Feministinen Ryan Gosling -meemin katselu voi tehdä miehistä feministisempiä
  7. 7

    Elina Berglundin kaksi läpimurtoa: Löysi ensin Higgsin hiukkasen ja luo nyt kännykkään ”luomuehkäisyä”, joka kiinnostaa nuoria ja kauhistuttaa lääkäreitä
  8. 8

    Aloita uusi vuosi uudella kalenterisysteemillä: Pidimme kaksi viikkoa uutta bullet journalia, jota hehkutetaan maailmalla – näin se toimii
  9. 9

    Lux Helsinki alkaa vihdoin – tässä 5 upeaa valoteosta ja niiden tekijöiden vinkit, miten kestää talven pimeyttä
  10. 10

    Kasvisruoan suosio kasvaa, mutta miksi ravintoloista saa harvoin hyvää kasvisannosta? Asiantuntija kertoo
  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    ”Internetin vihatuin mies” sai potkut Twitteristä, pommitti naistoimittajaa treffikutsuilla
  2. 2

    Ryan Gosling piti ”feministisimmän kiitospuheen”, kiitti vuolaasti puolisoaan, joka hoiti lasta kotona kun Gosling teki töitä
  3. 3

    Aloita uusi vuosi uudella kalenterisysteemillä: Pidimme kaksi viikkoa uutta bullet journalia, jota hehkutetaan maailmalla – näin se toimii
  4. 4

    Elina Berglundin kaksi läpimurtoa: Löysi ensin Higgsin hiukkasen ja luo nyt kännykkään ”luomuehkäisyä”, joka kiinnostaa nuoria ja kauhistuttaa lääkäreitä
  5. 5

    Kiitos, Meryl Streep, kun puolustit ulkomaalaisia ja toimittajia, ja muistutit samalla meille kaikille, miksi toisten kunnioitus on niin elintärkeää
  6. 6

    Seitsemän uutta kasvisravintolaa Helsingissä – tarjolla hampurilaisia, raakapuuroa, nyhtökauraa ja vihiksiä
  7. 7

    Kasvisruoan suosio kasvaa, mutta miksi ravintoloista saa harvoin hyvää kasvisannosta? Asiantuntija kertoo
  8. 8

    Lux Helsinki alkaa vihdoin – tässä 5 upeaa valoteosta ja niiden tekijöiden vinkit, miten kestää talven pimeyttä
  9. 9

    Pikatestissä terveyskahvila, joka vetää kaikista naruista: vegaanista, gluteenitonta, voikahvia ja nyhtökauraa
  10. 10

    Testaa, tunnistatko pitsan pelkistä täytteistä
  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Elina Berglundin kaksi läpimurtoa: Löysi ensin Higgsin hiukkasen ja luo nyt kännykkään ”luomuehkäisyä”, joka kiinnostaa nuoria ja kauhistuttaa lääkäreitä
  2. 2

    Soitimme kalliolaisbestiksille, jotka heijastivat uutena vuotena Pete Parkkosen alastonvideon kerrostalon seinään
  3. 3

    Näin Arnold Schwarzeneggerin kasarileffa ennusti vuoden 2017: USA on diktatuuri, jossa ihmisiä manipuloidaan valeuutisilla sekä tosi-tv:llä
  4. 4

    Aloita uusi vuosi uudella kalenterisysteemillä: Pidimme kaksi viikkoa uutta bullet journalia, jota hehkutetaan maailmalla – näin se toimii
  5. 5

    Upea havainto netissä: Frendien Monica ja Chandler muuttavat Yksin kotona -taloon
  6. 6

    Parhaat uuden vuoden bileet: Pete Parkkosen alastonvideo heijastettiin kerrostalon seinään
  7. 7

    Antti Tuiskun paluubiisi: Elämä on hiihtoa, mutta onko se aina pelkkiä mäkiä ja menetystä, kysyy poppari – ja osuu suomalaisuuden syöveriin
  8. 8

    Kyllä, Tumblrissa on paljon pornoa ja siihen törmäävät nekin, jotka eivät halua, sanoo aikuisviihteen leviämistä kartoittanut tutkimus
  9. 9

    Testaa, tunnistatko pitsan pelkistä täytteistä
  10. 10

    ”Internetin vihatuin mies” sai potkut Twitteristä, pommitti naistoimittajaa treffikutsuilla
  11. Näytä lisää

Luitko jo nämä?

Luetuimmat

  1. 1

    Te-toimisto tutkii aktiivisuuttani tehdä pieniä keikkatöitä kuin olisin tehnyt jonkin rikoksen
  2. 2

    ”Halusin tänne, maksoi mitä maksoi”, sanoo eiralaisnainen – katso, kuinka paljon rahaa kotikatusi asunnoista pyydetään
  3. 3

    Saksassa lapselle ei pueta hansikkaita, Hollannissa kuumeinen lapsi viedään rannalle – lasten elämään liittyy maailmalla hulluja uskomuksia
  4. 4

    Ryan Gosling piti ”feministisimmän kiitospuheen”, kiitti vuolaasti puolisoaan, joka hoiti lasta kotona kun Gosling teki töitä
  5. 5

    Sedu Koskisen yökerho Namu lopetti – hautajaisia vietettiin neljä päivää
  6. 6

    Oman lapsen ujous saattaa jopa ärsyttää – näin tuet arkaa lasta
  7. 7

    Helsinkiläinen #Bosslady kuoli 32-vuotiaana – amerikkalaislehdet muistelivat, suomalaispalstat herjasivat, mutta näin Hanna itse tallensi elämäänsä
  8. 8

    Vapaavuori varoittaa soten sudenkuopista – markkinamekanismiin ei pidä suhtautua sinisilmäisesti
  9. 9

    Kaikki Helsingissä sanovat bussia dösäksi mutta kukaan ei tiedä, mistä sana tulee
  10. 10

    Pääministeri Sipilä etsii rahaa armeijan hävittäjäostoihin – esillä ollut jopa puolustusvero Suomen satavuotisen itsenäisyyden nimissä
  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Kulttuurimme opettaa tytöt nirsoiksi kumppania etsittäessä – miehen rooli on tulla torjutuksi
  2. 2

    Helsinkiläinen #Bosslady kuoli 32-vuotiaana – amerikkalaislehdet muistelivat, suomalaispalstat herjasivat, mutta näin Hanna itse tallensi elämäänsä
  3. 3

    Te-toimisto tutkii aktiivisuuttani tehdä pieniä keikkatöitä kuin olisin tehnyt jonkin rikoksen
  4. 4

    Röntgenlääkäri kirjoitti mielipidekirjoituksessaan prinsessasatujen tehneen naisista nirsoja – ja vakuuttaa nyt olleensa pohjimmiltaan ihan tosissaan
  5. 5

    ”Halusin tänne, maksoi mitä maksoi”, sanoo eiralaisnainen – katso, kuinka paljon rahaa kotikatusi asunnoista pyydetään
  6. 6

    Syntynyt 1917 – HS:n Kaisa Rautaheimo valokuvasi sata vuotta täyttäviä suomalaisia ja kysyi heidän kallisarvoisinta muistoaan
  7. 7

    Neurokirurgian dosentti: ”Jos Laine on kävellyt bussiin, tulee hänestä vielä peli- ja pistemies”
  8. 8

    Pääministeri Sipilä etsii rahaa armeijan hävittäjäostoihin – esillä ollut jopa puolustusvero Suomen satavuotisen itsenäisyyden nimissä
  9. 9

    Kansanedustaja Jaana Pelkosen mielestä viinan on virrattava vapaasti – mutta onko ihmisellä oikeus juoda itsensä hengiltä?
  10. 10

    Algoritmi ajaa autoa ja käy pörssikauppaa – nyt kerromme, mikä se algoritmi on
  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Ministeri Anne Berner Suomea hyväksikäyttämässä
  2. 2

    Helsinkiläinen #Bosslady kuoli 32-vuotiaana – amerikkalaislehdet muistelivat, suomalaispalstat herjasivat, mutta näin Hanna itse tallensi elämäänsä
  3. 3

    Äiti joi odotusaikana, Eevaliisa sai elinikäiset vauriot – ”En osaa ajatella, että äiti tuhosi elämäni”
  4. 4

    Suolistobakteerit auttavat pysymään hoikkana ja terveenä – kokosimme tutkimuksista vinkit, joiden avulla hellit suolistoasi
  5. 5

    Kulttuurimme opettaa tytöt nirsoiksi kumppania etsittäessä – miehen rooli on tulla torjutuksi
  6. 6

    Duudson heitti voltin Valkoisessa talossa – salaisen palvelun miehiltä huumori vähissä
  7. 7

    Miksi olemme tehneet kumppanin valinnasta niin hankalaa? Me naiset voisimme laskeutua pilvilinnoistamme
  8. 8

    Intialaisohjaajan dokumentti näyttää, millaisessa helvetissä Zaran, Benettonin ja Marks & Spencerin vaatteita tehdään
  9. 9

    Hallituksen toimista suivaantunut professori Jaakko Hämeen-Anttila ei aio palata Suomeen – ”Olen yhä järkyttynyt”
  10. 10

    ”Vyötärö oli 1,5 metriä”, sitten Jyrki Huttunen opetteli syömään oikein ja laihtui 40 kiloa – näin pudotat painoa ilman dieettejä
  11. Näytä lisää

Uusimmat

  1. Juuri nyt
  2. Työelämä muuttuu, lisää pitäisi oppia – jatkokoulutuksesta saa hyviä verkostoja, kertoo tutkija
  3. Sedu Koskisen yökerho Namu lopetti – hautajaisia vietettiin neljä päivää
  4. Naisen perhetausta vaikuttaa ensisynnyttäjän ikään enemmän kuin opinnot
  5. Patrik Laineelle kahden viikon tauko tarkoittaisi kahdeksan pelin menettämistä: ”Aikataulua ei ole”
  6. Vapaavuori varoittaa soten sudenkuopista – markkinamekanismiin ei pidä suhtautua sinisilmäisesti
  7. Tutkijat kehittelevät ”monipilleriä” estämään vanhuuden vaivoja – pitäisikö terveidenkin syödä lääkkeitä?
  8. Jo toinen ruotsalainen hevijyrä suomalaisen juniorijoukkueen tukijaksi: ”Soittaa poikien näköistä musiikkia”
  9. Ryan Gosling piti ”feministisimmän kiitospuheen”, kiitti vuolaasti puolisoaan, joka hoiti lasta kotona kun Gosling teki töitä
  10. Lotus ponnistaa autourheilun perinteistä – 1970-luvun Lotus Elite on kevyt ja kulmikas katukiituri
  11. Aiempaa useampi rakennustyöntekijä on suomalainen – poikkeuksellinen rakennusbuumi synnyttänyt tuhansia työpaikkoja
  12. Näytä lisää