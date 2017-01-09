Kiitos, Meryl Streep, kun puolustit ulkomaalaisia ja toimittajia, ja muistutit samalla meille kaikille, miksi toisten kunnioitus on niin elintärkeää
Näyttelijä Meryl Streep sai palkinnon elämäntyöstään Golden Globeissa ja piti illan tärkeimmän puheen. Se oli toisten kunnioittamisen puolesta väkivaltaa ja toisten haukkumista vastaan.
Kolminkertainen Oscar-voittaja pahoitteli puheensa aluksi menettäneensä äänensä.
Streepin ääni kuitenkin voimistui sitä mukaa kun hän puhui.
Usein palkintopuheet keskeytetään orkesterin soitolla, mutta nyt niin ei käynyt. Streep sai puhua lukuisista ajankohtaisista aiheista ja kaikki kuuntelivat herkeämättä, mitä aktivistinakin tunnetulla näyttelijällä oli sanottavana.
Streep aloitti nauramalla, miten Golden Globet, jotka jakaa Hollywoodin ulkomaalaisten toimittajien yhdistys, kerää yhteen nimenomaan ne ihmisryhmät, joita juuri nyt Yhdysvalloissa painetaan alas: taiteilijat, ulkomaalaiset ja toimittajat.
Hän kävi läpi useita palkittuja ja rakastettuja Hollywood-tähtiä ja kertoi, mistä he ovat kotoisin: Amy Adamshttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Amy%20Adams esimerkiksi syntyi Italiassa, Natalie Portman Israelissa, Ryan Goslinghttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Ryan%20Gosling Kanadassa (Goslingin oman, feministisen kiitospuheen voit lukea täältähttp://www.hs.fi/nyt/art-2000005037617.html).
Kukaan heistä ei ole syntyjään Yhdysvaltojen kansalainen, kaikki ovat ilahduttaneet elokuvanrakastajien elämää.
Streep puhui voimakkaasti toimittajien puolesta, vetosi Yhdysvaltojen perustuslakiin ja julisti, että me kaikki tarvitsemme periaatteellisia toimittajia pitämään huolta totuudesta.
Ja tietysti, Streep puhui myös Donald Trumpistahttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Donald%20Trumpista.
Yhdysvaltalaismediat nimittivät puhetta poliittiseksi, sillä vaikka Streep ei kertaakaan maininnut tulevaa presidentti Trumpia nimeltä, hän puhui selkeästi Trumpista:
Streep sanoi, että viime vuoden sydäntä särkevin roolisuoritus oli se, kun ”maamme arvostetuimpaan virkaan haluava henkilö imitoi kehitysvammaista toimittajaa”.
Tällä Streep viittasi tapahtumaanhttp://yle.fi/uutiset/3-8483675, kun Trump imitoi The New York Times -lehden toimittajaa, nivelten jäykistymäsairautta sairastavaa Serge Kovaleskiahttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Serge%20Kovaleskia, sen jälkeen kun Kovaleski kritisoi Trumpin puheita.
”Sen nähdessäni sydämeni särkyi, enkä ole saanut ajatusta pois mielestäni, sillä kyse ei ollut elokuvasta vaan todellisesta elämästä”, Streep totesi.
Ja miksi tällä kaikella on väliä? Siksi, että Streepin mukaan vallanpitäjien käytös heijastuu kaikkien elämään. Se antaa luvan tehdä muille samalla tavalla:
”Epäkunnioitus tuottaa epäkunnioitusta, väkivalta yllyttää väkivaltaan. Ja kun vallanpitäjät käyttävät asemaansa kiusatakseen muita, me kaikki häviämme.”
Ihmiset ympäri maailmaa kiittelivät somessa Streepin vaikuttavaa puhetta:
"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreephttps://twitter.com/hashtag/MerylStreep?src=hash #GoldenGlobeshttps://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenGlobes?src=hash— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 9, 2017https://twitter.com/_juliannemoore/status/818302806121652224
#MerylStreephttps://twitter.com/hashtag/MerylStreep?src=hash your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be. #GoldenGlobeshttps://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenGlobes?src=hash— Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) 9. tammikuuta 2017https://twitter.com/WValderrama/status/818295582309556224
Meryl Streep you gave the most important speech of the past few months,you are our national treasure. Thank you #MerylStreephttps://twitter.com/hashtag/MerylStreep?src=hash #herohttps://twitter.com/hashtag/hero?src=hash— Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) January 9, 2017https://twitter.com/sebroche/status/818294957408534528
Meryl Streep calling out Hate and celebrating Diversity. You can't help but love this woman. #GoldenGlobeshttps://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenGlobes?src=hash #MerylStreephttps://twitter.com/hashtag/MerylStreep?src=hash— Andres Ace Cabrera (@SquadLeaderAce) 9. tammikuuta 2017https://twitter.com/SquadLeaderAce/status/818294595658215424
Erityisen hienona asiana pidettiin sitä, ettei Streep puhunut vain itsestään vaan käytti puheenvuoronsa kiusattujen puolustukseksi:
Still processing #MerylStreephttps://twitter.com/hashtag/MerylStreep?src=hash at the #GoldenGlobeshttps://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenGlobes?src=hash, a truth-teller, brave soul & this is how an artist uses empathy. pic.twitter.com/aiaIvSYOVyhttps://t.co/aiaIvSYOVy— Gilluis Pérez (@Gilluis) January 9, 2017https://twitter.com/Gilluis/status/818319159641735169
THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is how to use your fame for good. #GoldenGlobeshttps://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenGlobes?src=hash #MerylStreephttps://twitter.com/hashtag/MerylStreep?src=hash— Donna Moss (@donnatella_moss) January 9, 2017https://twitter.com/donnatella_moss/status/818295038002298880
Streepiä myös kritisoitiin siitä, että hän näyttelijänä otti kantaa politiikkaan.
Lopussa Streep vielä muisti edesmennyttä ystäväänsä, Star Wars -näyttelijä Carrie Fisheriähttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Carrie%20Fisheri%C3%A4 ja lainasi tätä, ääni selvästi liikutuksesta murtuen:
”Ota särkynyt sydämesi ja tee siitä taidetta.”
Koko puheen voit lukea altahttp://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/08/arts/television/meryl-streep-golden-globes-speech.html?_r=0:
Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said: You and all of us in this room really belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.
But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places. I was born and raised and educated in the public schools of New Jersey. Viola was born in a sharecropper’s cabin in South Carolina, came up in Central Falls, Rhode Island; Sarah Paulson was born in Florida, raised by a single mom in Brooklyn. Sarah Jessica Parker was one of seven or eight kids in Ohio. Amy Adams was born in Vicenza, Italy. And Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem. Where are their birth certificates? And the beautiful Ruth Negga was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, raised in London — no, in Ireland I do believe, and she’s here nominated for playing a girl in small-town Virginia.
Ryan Gosling, like all of the nicest people, is Canadian, and Dev Patel was born in Kenya, raised in London, and is here playing an Indian raised in Tasmania. So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.
They gave me three seconds to say this, so: An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us, and let you feel what that feels like. And there were many, many, many powerful performances this year that did exactly that. Breathtaking, compassionate work.
But there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose. O.K., go on with it.
O.K., this brings me to the press. We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call him on the carpet for every outrage. That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in the Constitution. So I only ask the famously well-heeled Hollywood Foreign Press and all of us in our community to join me in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists, because we’re gonna need them going forward, and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth.
One more thing: Once, when I was standing around on the set one day, whining about something — you know we were gonna work through supper or the long hours or whatever, Tommy Lee Jones said to me, “Isn’t it such a privilege, Meryl, just to be an actor?” Yeah, it is, and we have to remind each other of the privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy. We should all be proud of the work Hollywood honors here tonight.
As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, take your broken heart, make it into art.”
