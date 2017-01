Trumpin hotelliketju kysyi ihmisiltä kivoja matkamuistoja Twitterissä – vuosia vanhaan twiittiin alkoi tulvia karuja vastauksia

Nyt.fi

Yksi tapa kritisoida asetusta löydettiin viikonloppuna Twitteristä.

Tell us your favorite travel memory - was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset? We'd love to hear it! — Trump Hotels (@TrumpHotels) October 11, 2011 https://twitter.com/TrumpHotels/status/123822377875415040

@TrumpHotelshttps://twitter.com/TrumpHotels Visiting San Francisco – the American city my grandparents settled in after leaving the Philippines after WWII. — Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) January 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/CateSevilla/status/825746221352513537

@TrumpHotelshttps://twitter.com/TrumpHotels They escaped concentration camps and a country devastated by war. They weren't turned away and I'm here today because of it. — Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) January 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/CateSevilla/status/825746883041693697

@TrumpHotelshttps://twitter.com/TrumpHotels Traveling here with my family to start a life in a country that actually respected the Constitution and American dream. — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/jnsanchez/status/825568300302233601

@TrumpHotelshttps://twitter.com/TrumpHotels When I was able to leave the country and then come back. Also my ancestors coming from Portugal, Uzbekistan, Poland, Russia — jessamyn west (@jessamyn) January 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/jessamyn/status/825763993188966401

@vmonteshttps://twitter.com/vmontes @TrumpHotelshttps://twitter.com/TrumpHotels my Lolo & his family coming to Daly City, where they would make a home in a welcoming country pic.twitter.com/o8wS6DG5Jwhttps://t.co/o8wS6DG5Jw — Vida Wadhams (@VidaWadhams) January 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/VidaWadhams/status/825522664903041024

That time I fled Communist Romania to a refugee camp in Austria, came to America, & years later became an exec @Googlehttps://twitter.com/Google creating 10ks of jobs https://t.co/iaerM5gLHchttps://t.co/iaerM5gLHc — Laszlo Bock (@LaszloBock2718) January 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/LaszloBock2718/status/825723084476854273