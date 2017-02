Hollywood-tähden Trump-vastainen neljän vuoden videoprotesti suljettiin kolmen viikon jälkeen: ”Väkivallalla uhkailua ja useita pidätyksiä”

Nyt.fi

Perjantaina livelähetys suljettiin.

http://www.hewillnotdivide.us/

Nuo trollaukset tuottivat tulosta ja nyt lähetys on pysyvästi suljettu.

Koko Museum of Moving Imagen tiedotteen voit lukea alta:

The Museum of the Moving Image has closed HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US, a participatory Internet streaming performance by LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner. The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses.



The installation had become a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent.



While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested on the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action. Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



We take our commitment to the safety of our 200,000 annual visitors and 50,000 school children attending programs at the Museum seriously, along with the safety and security of our staff and community.



We are proud to have launched this engaging and thought-provoking digital art installation which was experienced by millions of online viewers worldwide. Until public safety concerns overrode the intent of the installation, HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US generated an important conversation allowing interaction among people from many backgrounds and with different viewpoints. However, ending our engagement with the installation is the most prudent path forward to restore public safety to the Museum, its visitors, staff, and the community.