Tähtien sodan vihatuimman hahmon kohtalo paljastui – uusi romaani kertoo Jar Jar Binksin tragediasta

Nyt.fi

http://mashable.com/2017/02/16/jar-jark-binks-back/#O8WKiAUy4SqP

“My no so sure.” The Gungan makes a hmm sound. “Mesa thinks it cause-o Jar Jar makin some uh-oh mistakens. Big mistakens. Der Gunga bosses banished me longo ago. Mesa no been to hom in for-ebbers. And desa hisen Naboo tink I help the uh-oh Empire.”