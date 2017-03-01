Valikko
Kuva Lammasjärvestä Leonardo DiCaprion Instagramissa.

Leonardo DiCaprio laittoi Instagramiinsa kuvan Suomen metsästä ja vetoaa: ”Levittäkää sanaa tämän kauniin maiseman suojelemiseksi”

Lammasjärven metsistä otettu talvinen Greenpeacen valokuvaajan ilmakuva löysi tiensä Hollywood-tähden Instagramiin.

No nyt on Suomi, metsät ja Lammasjärvi mainittu!

Hollywood-tähti, Oscar-voittaja ja ympäristöaktivisti Leonardo DiCaprio on ottanut Suomen metsähakkuisiin kantaa.

DiCaprio julkaisi varhain keskiviikkoaamuna Suomen aikaa kuvapalvelu Instagramissa kuvan Lammasjärven metsistä:



Kuvatekstinä lukee:

”These beautiful islands in Lammasjärvi, Finland, are threatened by logging. The forests are of high conservation value and are critical for biodiversity, not to mention extremely beautiful, but we’ve already lost three-quarters of these trees. Tag a friend and spread the word to protect this beautiful landscape.”

Leonardo DiCaprio. (KUVA: Brendan McDermid / Reuters)
Kuvan vasemmassa alalaidassa on leima, jossa lukee ”Jani Sipilä / Greenpeace”.

Leonardo DiCaprio on ottanut ennenkin kantaa ympäristöasioihin: esimerkiksi viime vuonna hän tuotti ilmaistonmuutoksesta kertovan dokumentin, jossa kerrottiin asioita, joita voimme vielä tehdä, jotta maapallo pelastuisi.

Vuoden 2016 Oscar-gaalassa DiCaprio voitti parhaan miespääosan palkinnon elokuvasta The Revenant (2015). Silloin hän puhui palkintopuheessaan maailman alkuperäiskansojen puolesta ja mainitsi saamelaisten asian.

Ympäristöjärjestö Greenpeacen aktivistit ovat vastustaneet Metsähallituksen hakkuita Kuhmon Lammasjärven alueella. Helmikuussa aktivistit asettuivat metsäkoneiden eteen ja pysäyttivät hakkuut hetkeksi.

    Seuraa uutisia tästä aiheesta

  • Internet
  • Suomi mainittu

Nyt.fi luetuimmat

  1. 1

    Leonardo DiCaprio laittoi Instagramiinsa kuvan Suomen metsästä ja vetoaa: ”Levittäkää sanaa tämän kauniin maiseman suojelemiseksi”
  2. 2

    Disney esittelee ensimmäisen avoimesti homon hahmonsa uudessa Kaunottaressa ja hirviössä – ”paljastuksen” siemenet kylvettiin jo vuonna 1991
  3. 3

    Kännykän ”luomuehkäisysovellus” hyväksyttiin viralliseksi ehkäisykeinoksi Euroopassa ja Suomessa – Tätä se oikeasti tarkoittaa
  4. 4

    Kuntavaalien ensimmäinen huippuvideo löytyi: Perussuomalaisen ehdokkaan videon ääniraita on painostavuudessaan kuin kauhuelokuvasta
  5. 5

    ”Suomessa on oikeastaan aika kivaa olla rikas nuori” – Heikki Herlin ja muut varakkaat kertovat elämästään
  6. 6

    Rasismista kertovasta halpis-kauhufilmistä tuli supermenestys Yhdysvalloissa: katsojalistojen kärjessä ja arviot ylistäviä – Suomen ensi-ilta päätettiin heti
  7. 7

    We Got Beef -baarin pitäjä avaa tilalle ”lounge-henkisen” aikuisten baarin, josta saa peltipitsaa
  8. 8

    Totuus hikipinkojen arvosanoista
  9. 9

    Disneyn uuden Kaunotar ja Hirviö -leffan traileri on superhitti, ja siinä on nämä upeat asiat ja huolet
  10. 10

    Rasismista kertovasta halpis-kauhufilmistä tuli supermenestys Yhdysvalloissa: katsojalistojen kärjessä ja arviot ylistäviä – Suomen ensi-ilta päätettiin heti
  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Kännykän ”luomuehkäisysovellus” hyväksyttiin viralliseksi ehkäisykeinoksi Euroopassa ja Suomessa – Tätä se oikeasti tarkoittaa
  2. 2

    Kuntavaalien ensimmäinen huippuvideo löytyi: Perussuomalaisen ehdokkaan videon ääniraita on painostavuudessaan kuin kauhuelokuvasta
  3. 3

    We Got Beef -baarin pitäjä avaa tilalle ”lounge-henkisen” aikuisten baarin, josta saa peltipitsaa
  4. 4

    Rasismista kertovasta halpis-kauhufilmistä tuli supermenestys Yhdysvalloissa: katsojalistojen kärjessä ja arviot ylistäviä – Suomen ensi-ilta päätettiin heti
  5. 5

    Disney esittelee ensimmäisen avoimesti homon hahmonsa uudessa Kaunottaressa ja hirviössä – ”paljastuksen” siemenet kylvettiin jo vuonna 1991
  6. 6

    Leonardo DiCaprio laittoi Instagramiinsa kuvan Suomen metsästä ja vetoaa: ”Levittäkää sanaa tämän kauniin maiseman suojelemiseksi”
  7. 7

    Joonas Suotamo, 30, sai tyhjästä elämänsä tilaisuuden, josta haluaa luoda näyttelijänuran: suomalainen on nyt virallisesti Chewbacca
  8. 8

    Mazdak Nassir tuli pakolaisena Suomeen ja kävi läpi ”perus-mamukuviot” – Nyt hänellä on oma avaruusohjelma, joka kerää kansainvälistä huomiota ja miljoonasijoituksia
  9. 9

    Nuoret harrastavat jatkuvasti vähemmän seksiä, ja syitä siihen pohditaan nyt ympäri maailmaa
  10. 10

    Rasismista kertovasta halpis-kauhufilmistä tuli supermenestys Yhdysvalloissa: katsojalistojen kärjessä ja arviot ylistäviä – Suomen ensi-ilta päätettiin heti
  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    ”Toni” vaati treffien jälkeen kumppania maksamaan puolet ja syntyi jupakka – siellä, missä nimetön keskustelu Suomessa muuten toimii
  2. 2

    Presidentin Lennu-koira trendaa juuri nyt maailmalla: ”Suomella on tosi hyvä koira!”
  3. 3

    Pilvi Hämäläiselle, 31, sanottiin, ettei hänestä voi tulla näyttelijää – nyt hän on Aina Inkeri Ankeinen, Putouksen uusi tähti
  4. 4

    Supersuosittu amerikkalaisjuontaja irvaili Trumpille ”Suomen Godzilla-hyökkäyksellä”
  5. 5

    Kännykän ”luomuehkäisysovellus” hyväksyttiin viralliseksi ehkäisykeinoksi Euroopassa ja Suomessa – Tätä se oikeasti tarkoittaa
  6. 6

    Arviossa näyttelijä Ville Haapasalon ravintola, jonka lihavartaat loistivat, mutta ei kaikki suinkaan auvoista ollut
  7. 7

    Kuntavaalien ensimmäinen huippuvideo löytyi: Perussuomalaisen ehdokkaan videon ääniraita on painostavuudessaan kuin kauhuelokuvasta
  8. 8

    Tänään tv:ssä: Olivia Oras ryhtyi instaamaan, sai tuhansia seuraajia ja vietti 16-vuotiaana vip-elämää – mutta alkoi pelätä ja palasi kotiin
  9. 9

    Asioita Youtubessa murskaavat suomalaiset tekivät mainosvideon Hollywood-elokuvalle, päivässä 1,3 miljoonaa katselua
  10. 10

    Mazdak Nassir tuli pakolaisena Suomeen ja kävi läpi ”perus-mamukuviot” – Nyt hänellä on oma avaruusohjelma, joka kerää kansainvälistä huomiota ja miljoonasijoituksia
  11. Näytä lisää

Luitko jo nämä?

Luetuimmat

  1. 1

    Leonardo DiCaprio laittoi Instagramiinsa kuvan Suomen metsästä ja vetoaa: ”Levittäkää sanaa tämän kauniin maiseman suojelemiseksi”
  2. 2

    Pohjois-Korea teloitti viisi virkamiestä ilmatorjunta-aseilla
  3. 3

    Disney esittelee ensimmäisen avoimesti homon hahmonsa uudessa Kaunottaressa ja hirviössä – ”paljastuksen” siemenet kylvettiin jo vuonna 1991
  4. 4

    Helsinki pitää tuhansia työntekijöitään piinassa – työpaikat myllätään uusiksi kolmen kuukauden päästä, mutta kukaan ei kerro miten
  5. 5

    Kravattia myöten erilainen Trump – näin suomalainen asiantuntija arvioi presidentin ensimmäistä puhetta kongressille
  6. 6

    Sähköpostit kertovat: Ylen päälliköt ajoivat rahoitusta puolustanutta poliitikkoa studioon – HS selvitti, mitä Ylessä tapahtuu
  7. 7

    Siperia opetti saksalaisia seksipakolaisia
  8. 8

    Kännykän ”luomuehkäisysovellus” hyväksyttiin viralliseksi ehkäisykeinoksi Euroopassa ja Suomessa – Tätä se oikeasti tarkoittaa
  9. 9

    Ani Frei, 23, on sairastanut syövän jo kolmesti – ”Syöpä on opettanut paljon tärkeitä asioita, sen tapa vain ei ollut kaikista mukavin”
  10. 10

    Kuntavaalien ensimmäinen huippuvideo löytyi: Perussuomalaisen ehdokkaan videon ääniraita on painostavuudessaan kuin kauhuelokuvasta
  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Bändibussissa seksivideoitaan esitellyt Axl Smith sai ehdollisen vankeustuomion – maksettava 150 000 euroa korvauksia
  2. 2

    Länsimetrolle kävi ”pieni laskuvirhe” – 52 miljoonaa euroa livahti kirjanpidossa väärään paikkaan
  3. 3

    Kännykän ”luomuehkäisysovellus” hyväksyttiin viralliseksi ehkäisykeinoksi Euroopassa ja Suomessa – Tätä se oikeasti tarkoittaa
  4. 4

    Siperia opetti saksalaisia seksipakolaisia
  5. 5

    Husin työn­tekijän epäillään kavaltaneen 70 000 euron potilas­maksut omalle tililleen – tarvitsi rahaa pika­vippien maksuun
  6. 6

    Oudoilla havainne­kuvilla yritetään vaikuttaa – Helsinkiläis­mies turhautui ja kokeili, miltä Pasilan tornitalot näyttäisivät todellisuudessa
  7. 7

    Käräjäoikeus julkaisi vahingossa Axl Smithin uhrien nimiä – Oikeus­avustaja teki asiasta tutkinta­pyynnön
  8. 8

    Sähköpostit kertovat: Ylen päälliköt ajoivat rahoitusta puolustanutta poliitikkoa studioon – HS selvitti, mitä Ylessä tapahtuu
  9. 9

    Pohjois-Korea teloitti viisi virkamiestä ilmatorjunta-aseilla
  10. 10

    Kuntavaalien ensimmäinen huippuvideo löytyi: Perussuomalaisen ehdokkaan videon ääniraita on painostavuudessaan kuin kauhuelokuvasta
  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Vaatteet paljastavat usein ihmisen luokka-aseman, vaikka sitä yrittäisi salata, kertoo tutkija – Tältä köyhyys näyttää ja tuntuu Suomessa
  2. 2

    Otatko työpaikkasi hauskuuttajan vakavasti? Syytä olisi, opastavat tutkijat
  3. 3

    Pelastuslaitos kiittelee autoilijoita, jotka muodostivat Turun moottoritielle pelastuskujan – ”Erinomainen ilmiö”
  4. 4

    Oudoilla havainne­kuvilla yritetään vaikuttaa – Helsinkiläis­mies turhautui ja kokeili, miltä Pasilan tornitalot näyttäisivät todellisuudessa
  5. 5

    Saara Aallon rohkea ilmapallotemppu huipensi X Factor -konsertin Lontoossa
  6. 6

    Lääketeollisuus salaa suurimman osan lääkäreille maksetusta rahasta – katso, kuuluuko oma lääkärisi eniten rahoitusta saaneiden joukkoon
  7. 7

    Tiina Lietzén kyllästyi työhönsä ja laski, ettei tarvitse kuukausipalkkaa – hän muutti alkeelliseen mökkiin ja hakkaa metsää
  8. 8

    Tätä on seksi nyt: Tinder-sukupolvi ei eläkään yltä­kylläisyydessä, parisuhteissa etenkin miehet kärsivät puutteesta – mistä se johtuu?

  9. 9

    ”Toni” vaati treffien jälkeen kumppania maksamaan puolet ja syntyi jupakka – siellä, missä nimetön keskustelu Suomessa muuten toimii
  10. 10

    ”Painu neekeri takaisin sinne mistä tulit” – Michaela Moua kertoo, millaista on syrjintä Helsingin joukkoliikenteessä
  11. Näytä lisää

Uusimmat

  1. Juuri nyt
  2. Hurjassa nousussa oleva kiinteistöyhtiö listautui pörssiin – tekee tulosta kuntien kiinteistöillä
  3. Uber-kuljettaja haukkui yhtiön hintoja, kyydissä ollut toimitusjohtaja tulistui – pyysi videolle tallentunutta riitelyä anteeksi
  4. Matti Johannes Koivun uutuus koukkaa myös elämän synkemmälle puolelle
  5. Autonvalmistaja Nissan on kehittänyt koirille sopivan auton
  6. Viestin aloittaja Aino-Kaisa Saarinen kuumeni unelman menettämiseen liittyvistä kysymyksistä: ”En ole lehmä, en märehdi”
  7. Kravattia myöten erilainen Trump – näin suomalainen asiantuntija arvioi presidentin ensimmäistä puhetta kongressille
  8. HS:n kuvaajien helmikuun parhaat kuvat
  9. Leonardo DiCaprio laittoi Instagramiinsa kuvan Suomen metsästä ja vetoaa: ”Levittäkää sanaa tämän kauniin maiseman suojelemiseksi”
  10. Pispalan uittotunnelista tulee syksyllä teatterinäyttämö
  11. Kiusaus kävi liian suureksi – maailmanmestari Rosberg ilmestyi Mercedeksen varikolle
  12. Näytä lisää