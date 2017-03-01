Leonardo DiCaprio laittoi Instagramiinsa kuvan Suomen metsästä ja vetoaa: ”Levittäkää sanaa tämän kauniin maiseman suojelemiseksi”

Hollywood-tähti, Oscar-voittaja ja ympäristöaktivisti Leonardo DiCapriohttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Leonardo%20DiCaprio on ottanut Suomen metsähakkuisiin kantaa.
DiCaprio julkaisi varhain keskiviikkoaamuna Suomen aikaa kuvapalvelu Instagramissa kuvan Lammasjärven metsistä:
#Regram #RG @greenpeace: These beautiful islands in Lammasjärvi, Finland, are threatened by logging. The forests are of high conservation value and are critical for biodiversity, not to mention extremely beautiful, but we've already lost three-quarters of these trees. Tag a friend and spread the word to protect this beautiful landscape. https://www.instagram.com/p/BRFBy1VBqlM/

”These beautiful islands in Lammasjärvi, Finland, are threatened by logging. The forests are of high conservation value and are critical for biodiversity, not to mention extremely beautiful, but we’ve already lost three-quarters of these trees. Tag a friend and spread the word to protect this beautiful landscape.”
Kuvan vasemmassa alalaidassa on leima, jossa lukee ”Jani Sipilä http://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Jani%20Sipil%C3%A4/ Greenpeace”.
Leonardo DiCaprio on ottanut ennenkin kantaa ympäristöasioihin: esimerkiksi viime vuonna hän tuotti ilmaistonmuutoksesta kertovan dokumentinhttp://www.hs.fi/nyt/art-2000002928515.html, jossa kerrottiin asioita, joita voimme vielä tehdä, jotta maapallo pelastuisi.
Vuoden 2016 Oscar-gaalassa DiCaprio voitti parhaan miespääosan palkinnon elokuvasta The Revenant (2015). Silloin hän puhui palkintopuheessaan maailman alkuperäiskansojen puolesta ja mainitsi saamelaisten asian.http://www.hs.fi/nyt/art-2000002879505.html
Ympäristöjärjestö Greenpeacen aktivistit ovat vastustaneet Metsähallituksen hakkuita Kuhmon Lammasjärven alueella. Helmikuussa aktivistit asettuivat metsäkoneiden eteen ja pysäyttivät hakkuut hetkeksihttp://www.kainuunsanomat.fi/kuhmolainen/kuhmo/greenpeace-pysaytti-hakkuut-lammasjarvella/.
