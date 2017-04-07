Neljäs kausi jää samalla viimeiseksi, kertoo sarjaa tuottava Norjan yleisradioyhtiö NRK.https://www.nrk.no/kultur/na-kommer-siste-sesong-av-_skam_-1.13465267 Aivan ensimmäisiksi lopettamisesta kertoi sarjan luoja Julie Andemhttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Julie%20Andem Instagram-tilillään perjantaina.
Norjalaisesta Skamista on parissa vuodessa tullut jättimäisen suosittu. Paitsi kotimaassaan, myös muualla – esimerkiksi Suomessa se nousi heti ilmestyttyään Yle Areenan katsotuimpien sisältöjen joukkoon.http://yle.fi/uutiset/3-9478517
Nuortensarja seuraa oslolaista lukiota käyvien teinien arkea: ystävyyttä, bileitä, uskontoa, sydänsuruja, homoseksuaalisuutta, seksiä ja päihteitä.
Skamia (suomeksi ”häpeä”) on kiitelty realismistaan ja siitä, kuinka rohkeasti se käsittelee esimerkiksi homoutta tai mielenterveyttä.
Skam on siitä poikkeuksellinen tv-sarja, että sitä tehdään ensisijaisesti nettiin: kohtaukset tulevat Norjassa sarjan verkkosivuille pitkin viikkoa. Ensimmäinen jakso ilmestyy sivustolle ensi maanantaina. Kohtaukset kootaan jaksoiksi kerran viikossa.
HS sai harvinaisen haastattelun ohjaaja-käsikirjoittaja Julie Andemilta tammikuussa. Siinä Andem kertoi,http://www.hs.fi/kulttuuri/art-2000005058590.html että sarjasta kerrottiin aluksi pelkällä Instagram-postauksella ja toivottiin, että sana leviäisi nuorten keskuudessa.
"Olin kauhuissani, että nuoret saisivat kuulla Skamista äideiltään", Andem sanoi haastattelussa.
Niinpä onkin loogista, että myös sarjan loppumisesta kerrotaan Instagramissa. Tarkkaa syytä lopettamiselle Andem ei tunteikkassa postauksessaan kertonut, mutta totesi Skamin olleen hänelle ympärivuorokautinen työ. Lopetuspäätös tehtiin hiljattain, hän kirjoittaa.
Neljännestä kaudesta tiedetään nyt sen verran, että siinä sarjan päähenkilö on muslimityttö Sana Bakkoush (Iman Meskinihttp://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Iman%20Meskini).
Andem päättääkin postauksensa näin: ”Oletko valmis Sana? Cuz shits bout to go down yo.”
I don't remember who it was that asked me, but it was very early on, during a shoot for the first season. "How big do you think this show is going to be?", one of the actors asked me, a little skeptically. We were standing in the schoolyard at Nissen High School, a small, low budget production crew, one photographer, the sound engineer and me. "Who knows, but I think we should aim for world domination", I said. We all laughed, 'cos I was obviously joking. None of us understood then how big Skam would turn out to be. This experience has been completely unreal, and a joy to be a part of. Skam has been a 24/7 job. It has also been amazingly fun to work on, and I really believe that has given the series a unique energy, and ensured that Skam continues to surprise and entertain. We recently decided that we won't be making a new season this fall. I know many of you out there will be upset and disappointed to hear this, but I'm confident this is the right decision. Please don't be sad, dear SKAM fans, the coolest fan base on earth! I'm moved by you all each and every day. The way you keep up with and defend Skam. The way you look for clues, interpret and analyze everything you see. If you only knew how I contort my brain to keep you on your toes. I'm touched by all that you share, and the way you look out for each other. Many people have asked me what aspect of working on Skam has left the strongest impression on me. you left the strongest impression. The comments under ”Vært litt spess i det siste” still make me *cries in Norwegian* A heartfelt thank you to all of you. I'm going to miss you when SKAM is over. But first. Are you ready for Sana? Cuz shits bout to go down yohttps://www.instagram.com/p/BSlLwkQlwQY/