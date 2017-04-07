Valikko
Sana (Iman Bakkoushi, oik.) on Skamin neljännen kauden päähenkilö. (KUVA: Yle kuvapalvelu)

Supersuosittu nuortensarja Skam loppuu – pian alkava neljäs kausi jää viimeiseksi

Huippusuositun ja kehutun nuortensarja Skamin neljäs kausi alkaa pian. Ensimmäinen jakso ilmestyy Yle Areenaan lauantaina 15. huhtikuuta.

Neljäs kausi jää samalla viimeiseksi, kertoo sarjaa tuottava Norjan yleisradioyhtiö NRK. Aivan ensimmäisiksi lopettamisesta kertoi sarjan luoja Julie Andem Instagram-tilillään perjantaina.

Norjalaisesta Skamista on parissa vuodessa tullut jättimäisen suosittu. Paitsi kotimaassaan, myös muualla – esimerkiksi Suomessa se nousi heti ilmestyttyään Yle Areenan katsotuimpien sisältöjen joukkoon.

Nuortensarja seuraa oslolaista lukiota käyvien teinien arkea: ystävyyttä, bileitä, uskontoa, sydänsuruja, homoseksuaalisuutta, seksiä ja päihteitä.

Skamia (suomeksi ”häpeä”) on kiitelty realismistaan ja siitä, kuinka rohkeasti se käsittelee esimerkiksi homoutta tai mielenterveyttä.

Skam on siitä poikkeuksellinen tv-sarja, että sitä tehdään ensisijaisesti nettiin: kohtaukset tulevat Norjassa sarjan verkkosivuille pitkin viikkoa. Ensimmäinen jakso ilmestyy sivustolle ensi maanantaina. Kohtaukset kootaan jaksoiksi kerran viikossa.

HS sai harvinaisen haastattelun ohjaaja-käsikirjoittaja Julie Andemilta tammikuussa. Siinä Andem kertoi, että sarjasta kerrottiin aluksi pelkällä Instagram-postauksella ja toivottiin, että sana leviäisi nuorten keskuudessa.

"Olin kauhuissani, että nuoret saisivat kuulla Skamista äideiltään", Andem sanoi haastattelussa.

Niinpä onkin loogista, että myös sarjan loppumisesta kerrotaan Instagramissa. Tarkkaa syytä lopettamiselle Andem ei tunteikkassa postauksessaan kertonut, mutta totesi Skamin olleen hänelle ympärivuorokautinen työ. Lopetuspäätös tehtiin hiljattain, hän kirjoittaa.

Neljännestä kaudesta tiedetään nyt sen verran, että siinä sarjan päähenkilö on muslimityttö Sana Bakkoush (Iman Meskini).

Andem päättääkin postauksensa näin: ”Oletko valmis Sana? Cuz shits bout to go down yo.”

I don't remember who it was that asked me, but it was very early on, during a shoot for the first season. "How big do you think this show is going to be?", one of the actors asked me, a little skeptically. We were standing in the schoolyard at Nissen High School, a small, low budget production crew, one photographer, the sound engineer and me. "Who knows, but I think we should aim for world domination", I said. We all laughed, 'cos I was obviously joking. None of us understood then how big Skam would turn out to be. This experience has been completely unreal, and a joy to be a part of. Skam has been a 24/7 job. It has also been amazingly fun to work on, and I really believe that has given the series a unique energy, and ensured that Skam continues to surprise and entertain. We recently decided that we won't be making a new season this fall. I know many of you out there will be upset and disappointed to hear this, but I'm confident this is the right decision. Please don't be sad, dear SKAM fans, the coolest fan base on earth! I'm moved by you all each and every day. The way you keep up with and defend Skam. The way you look for clues, interpret and analyze everything you see. If you only knew how I contort my brain to keep you on your toes. I'm touched by all that you share, and the way you look out for each other. Many people have asked me what aspect of working on Skam has left the strongest impression on me. you left the strongest impression. The comments under ”Vært litt spess i det siste” still make me *cries in Norwegian* A heartfelt thank you to all of you. I'm going to miss you when SKAM is over. But first. Are you ready for Sana? Cuz shits bout to go down yo

Henkilön julieandem (@julieandem) jakama julkaisu

    Seuraa uutisia tästä aiheesta

  • Internet
  • Televisio
  • Tv-sarjat
  • Norja
Nyt.fi luetuimmat
  1. 1

    Supersuosittu nuortensarja Skam loppuu – pian alkava neljäs kausi jää viimeiseksi

  2. 2

    Uusi Legion on parhaita supersankarisarjoja koskaan, sillä se uskaltaa olla rohkeasti erilainen – siis todella erilainen

  3. 3

    Esittelyssä tämän hetken kuuloketrendit: Kuulokkeisiin käytetään yhä enemmän rahaa, ja ulkonäöllä on väliä – ”Kyllä varteenotettavassa elektroniikkaliikkeessä täytyy olla peili”

  4. 4

    Tällainen on uusi ylistetty videopeli, jossa voi pelata minä asiana tahansa – vaikka kivenä, puuna, atomina tai galaksina

  5. 5

    ”Ällöttävintä vegaaniudessa olivat margariinilta maistuvat juustot”, kertoo Anna Puu vegaanikokeilustaan

  6. 6

    67 brunssia Helsingissä – kattava opas siihen, mitä syödä ja missä

  7. 7

    Ovatko ruokarajoitteet ja hienot yllätysmenut mahdoton yhtälö? Selvitimme, kuinka pitkälle fine dining -kokit venyvät

  8. 8

    Kansanedustaja Ozan Yanarilla on talousosaamista ja haluja vihreiden johtoon, mutta kukaan ei kuuntele, koska rasismi ja maahanmuutto nousevat jatkuvasti otsikoihin

  9. 9

    Tällainen on Suomen armeijan uusi videopeli – kokeilimme simulaattoria, jolla harjoittelevat pian kaikki varusmiehet

  10. 10

    Saturday Night Live: Näin tv-sarjasta tuli Trumpin raivon kohde – uusin kohu avustajan drag-imitaatiosta

  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Pepsi yritti toistaa maailman laulamaan panneen cola-mainoksen ihmeen ja epäonnistui surkeasti – Näin yritys kaupallistaa uusi kapina meni pieleen

  2. 2

    ”Keskustele blogillani”, julistaa Osmo Soininvaara vaalimainoksessaan ja vannoo, että juuri näin sanaa pitäisikin taivuttaa – ja yhä useampi tekeekin niin

  3. 3

    Tällainen on uusi ylistetty videopeli, jossa voi pelata minä asiana tahansa – vaikka kivenä, puuna, atomina tai galaksina

  4. 4

    ”Ällöttävintä vegaaniudessa olivat margariinilta maistuvat juustot”, kertoo Anna Puu vegaanikokeilustaan

  5. 5

    Esittelyssä tämän hetken kuuloketrendit: Kuulokkeisiin käytetään yhä enemmän rahaa, ja ulkonäöllä on väliä – ”Kyllä varteenotettavassa elektroniikkaliikkeessä täytyy olla peili”

  6. 6

    Uusi Legion on parhaita supersankarisarjoja koskaan, sillä se uskaltaa olla rohkeasti erilainen – siis todella erilainen

  7. 7

    Tällainen on Suomen armeijan uusi videopeli – kokeilimme simulaattoria, jolla harjoittelevat pian kaikki varusmiehet

  8. 8

    Pepsi poisti sometyrmistystä aiheuttaneen mielenosoitus-mainoksensa, pyysi anteeksi: ”Me epäonnistuimme”

  9. 9

    Ysäriklassikkosarja Gladiaattorit tehdään uusiksi: Kenestä tulee uusi Viikinki?

  10. 10

    Napolilainen pizzeria avataan Helsingissä toukokuun alussa

  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Melania Trumpin virallinen muotokuva julkistettiin ja internet ei saa siitä tarpeekseen

  2. 2

    Tällaista on yöelämä Helsingissä vuonna 2017 – kävimme kierroksella yökerhoissa

  3. 3

    Oscar-suosikki romahti puolessa vuodessa hylkiöksi – palkittu elokuva kärsii ohjaajan vanhoista raiskaussyytteistä

  4. 4

    Miksi ihmeessä me meikkaamme? Näin meikkaamista vapautetaan naisten pakkorutiinista miesten ja ihan kaikkien iloksi

  5. 5

    Pepsi yritti toistaa maailman laulamaan panneen cola-mainoksen ihmeen ja epäonnistui surkeasti – Näin yritys kaupallistaa uusi kapina meni pieleen

  6. 6

    Näyttelijälegendan reisiä kavennettiin julisteeseen, some tuomitsi, näyttelijä itse puolustaa muokkausta: tästä on kyse

  7. 7

    Napolilainen pizzeria avataan Helsingissä toukokuun alussa

  8. 8

    Näissä bailataan! Tässä yli 30 Helsingin aamuyön menopaikkaa

  9. 9

    Tällainen on Suomen armeijan uusi videopeli – kokeilimme simulaattoria, jolla harjoittelevat pian kaikki varusmiehet

  10. 10

    Melania Trump piti harvinaisen julkisen puheen rohkeista naisista, ja Suomi oli näyttävästi esillä (tai ainakin yksi suomen kielen sana oli)

  11. Näytä lisää
Luitko jo nämä?
Luetuimmat
  1. 1

    Ruotsalaismediat: Kuorma-auto ajoi väkijoukkoon Tukholman keskustassa, ainakin kolmen kerrotaan kuolleen – HS seuraa

  2. 2

    Helsingissä avattiin K-market vain metrien päähän toisesta K-marketista – Miksi ihmeessä, Kesko?

  3. 3

    SK: Jussi Hakulinen kieltää Joutsenlaulun Vain elämää -version julkaisemisen – Vaati korvausta siitä, että Jumalan kiistävä säkeistö jätettiin toisesta Yö-yhtyeen kappaleesta pois

  4. 4

    Silminnäkijät: Kuorma-auto ajoi suoraan Åhlensin tavarataloonSilminnäkijät: Kuorma-auto ajoi suoraan Åhlensin tavarataloon

  5. 5

    Lapsiperheistä löytyi kolme ruokavaliotyyliä: napostelijat, terveystietoiset ja voileipäihmiset – samalla tutkija huomasi helpon tavan syödä terveellisesti

  6. 6

    Aivojen haurastuminen alkaa kolmekymppisenä sieltä, missä tapahtuu syvä uni – aivojen terveyteen voi yrittää vaikuttaa kotikonstein

  7. 7

    12-vuotiaat helsinkiläispojat myivät vohveleita Sepänkadulla tienatakseen rahat kuvauskopteriin – kauppa antoikin lennokit ilmaiseksi

  8. 8

    Trump määräsi yllätys­iskun Syyriassa, USA:n muistio antaa Venäjälle kaksi vaihtoehtoa – iskun väitetyt tuhot näkyvät venäläis­kanavan videolla

  9. 9

    Ottavatko Yhdysvallat ja Venäjä yhteen, oliko isku Syyriaan riski Trumpille, mitä tekee Putin? Asiantuntijat vastaavat

  10. 10

    Vaaliavustajan venäjänkielinen nimi nostatti ilmiriidan vihreiden ja perussuomalaisten vaalivirkailijoiden välillä Helsingissä – ”Rasismikortti nousee nyt liian herkästi”

  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Aivojen haurastuminen alkaa kolmekymppisenä sieltä, missä tapahtuu syvä uni – aivojen terveyteen voi yrittää vaikuttaa kotikonstein

  2. 2

    Trump määräsi yllätys­iskun Syyriassa, USA:n muistio antaa Venäjälle kaksi vaihtoehtoa – iskun väitetyt tuhot näkyvät venäläis­kanavan videolla

  3. 3

    Helsingissä avattiin K-market vain metrien päähän toisesta K-marketista – Miksi ihmeessä, Kesko?

  4. 4

    Kalium alentaa verenpainetta, muttei maistu ihmiselle – suomalaisten herkussa sitä onneksi on

  5. 5

    Tekniikan maailma -lehti onnistui lukemaan lähimaksukortin tiedot metrin päästä – pitääkö siitä olla huolissaan?

  6. 6

    Nuoret naiset vetoavat miehiin, mutta syynä ei ole vain kaunis iho tai energisyys

  7. 7

    USA:n liittolaiset ylistävät ohjusiskuja laajassa rintamassa – Syyria uhkaa iskeä entistä kovemmin kapinallisia vastaan

  8. 8

    Vaaliavustajan venäjänkielinen nimi nostatti ilmiriidan vihreiden ja perussuomalaisten vaalivirkailijoiden välillä Helsingissä – ”Rasismikortti nousee nyt liian herkästi”

  9. 9

    Ottavatko Yhdysvallat ja Venäjä yhteen, oliko isku Syyriaan riski Trumpille, mitä tekee Putin? Asiantuntijat vastaavat

  10. 10

    Toivottavasti Trumpin arvaamaton äkkikäännös pelottaa myös Syyrian al-Assadia

  11. Näytä lisää
  1. 1

    Keskivartalolihavuus on vaarallisempaa kuin moni luulee, sanoo professori – mutta mitä vatsan pienentämiseksi voi oikeasti tehdä ennen kesää?

  2. 2

    Liika suola kertyy ihon alle – Yllätys­havainto voi olla uusi kirous ihmiselle

  3. 3

    Erikoislääkäri mielipidesivulla: Olen maksanut yhteiskunnalle 380 000 euroa – Suomelle olisi ollut lotto­voitto, jos olisin muuttanut tänne vasta 25-vuotiaana

  4. 4

    Nuukan aviomiehen kuolema paljasti leskirouvalle jättiomaisuuden – Nordea tarjosi neuvojaan ja yhtäkkiä rahat hupenivat

  5. 5

    Nuoret naiset vetoavat miehiin, mutta syynä ei ole vain kaunis iho tai energisyys

  6. 6

    Melania Trumpin virallinen muotokuva julkistettiin ja internet ei saa siitä tarpeekseen

  7. 7

    Tällaista on yöelämä Helsingissä vuonna 2017 – kävimme kierroksella yökerhoissa

  8. 8

    Kela jätti köyhät ilman rahaa ja lääkkeitä – miksi se ei ole hätätila?

  9. 9

    Keski-ikäinen voi päästä nuorempia kovempaan kuntoon – Näin treenaat kovaa kun ikää kertyy

  10. 10

    Aivojen haurastuminen alkaa kolmekymppisenä sieltä, missä tapahtuu syvä uni – aivojen terveyteen voi yrittää vaikuttaa kotikonstein

  11. Näytä lisää
Uusimmat
  1. Juuri nyt
  2. Kuorma-auto ajoi väkijoukkoon Tukholmassa – Oletko paikan päällä ? Ota yhteyttä toimitukseen
  3. Silminnäkijät: Kuorma-auto ajoi suoraan Åhlensin tavarataloonSilminnäkijät: Kuorma-auto ajoi suoraan Åhlensin tavarataloon
  4. Ruotsalaismediat: Kuorma-auto ajoi väkijoukkoon Tukholman keskustassa, ainakin kolmen kerrotaan kuolleen – HS seuraa
  5. Niklas Räsänen sai kokeneen argentiinalaisvastustajan Turun nyrkkeilytapahtumaan – ”Laatunyrkkeilijä, jonka tappiot ovat tulleet huippumiehiä vastaan”
  6. Supersuosittu nuortensarja Skam loppuu – pian alkava neljäs kausi jää viimeiseksi
  7. Mies käsittelee vanhenemistaan ja arveluttavaa suhdettaan 14-vuotiaaseen poikaan – Kansallisteatterissa nähdään intensiivinen Mannin klassikko
  8. Pormestaritaisto räjäytti vaalibudjetit – Vapaavuori käyttänyt vaaleihin 60 000, Sinnemäki lähes 30 000 euroa
  9. Teineistä joka kolmannella ei ole mieluisaa harrastusta – ”Nuori voi joutua putkeen, jossa kivaan lajiin tulee vahva kilpailuelementti”
  10. Kuusi vuotta Syyrian sotaa – ulkovallat ovat olleet voimattomia siviilien teurastamisen edessä
  11. Testasimme uutta Nokia 6 -älypuhelinta, jota saa pian Suomestakin – Tuttua on vain logo
  12. Näytä lisää