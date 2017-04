Nyt.fi

I wonder what my fans will be talking about in the comments today? Oh...right...The same ultra motivational speeches I get every day... Yay! — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/GRRMspeaking/status/851618763015413761

@GRRMspeakinghttps://twitter.com/GRRMspeaking Take your time! Your work will last forever. Thanks for all the great moments reading your books. — Jose Señarís Romay (@Frikidoctor) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/Frikidoctor/status/851772109458198528

@GRRMspeakinghttps://twitter.com/GRRMspeaking To heck with the haters, I only want to read then next book when you think it's ready and not a day sooner! — Goob (@GoobIsGoofy) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/GoobIsGoofy/status/851622919054794752

@GRRMspeakinghttps://twitter.com/GRRMspeaking Don't let rude replies from fans get you down. There are many of us who are patiently waiting for TWOW. It'll be done when it's done. — RƎVO˩UTION 🌷 (@okiikagu) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/okiikagu/status/851756286353883136

@GRRMspeakinghttps://twitter.com/GRRMspeaking Don't listen to them. It's okay to take your time. — Ariella Kahan-Harth (@baelatargaryen) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/baelatargaryen/status/851788006889590784

http://www.hs.fi/kulttuuri/art-2000002892013.html