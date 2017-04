Nyt.fi

Press Sec. on Syria: "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons." https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnWhttps://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/8MEyBgrsvZhttps://t.co/8MEyBgrsvZ — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/ABC/status/851858034271821824

Spicer says that "even Hitler" did not use chemical weapons, apparently forgetting gas chambers. — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/arappeport/status/851857083225997313

"Hitler didn’t even sink to the level of using chemical weapons."

Sean Spicer



There speaks a man without a history degree. — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/thehistoryguy/status/851861061871513601

Press Sec. on Hitler/Assad comments: "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way...he brought them into the Holocaust centers." pic.twitter.com/mO9EsWM4QThttps://t.co/mO9EsWM4QT — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/ABC/status/851861601556627457

Anne Frank Center: “Sean Spicer now lacks the integrity to serve as White House press secretary, and President Trump must fire him at once.” pic.twitter.com/HBRFutsZzWhttps://t.co/HBRFutsZzW — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/851874749919744001

In about a ten-minute span, Sean Spicer managed to: pic.twitter.com/01GC6Gw2ANhttps://t.co/01GC6Gw2AN — Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/pastpunditry/status/851865434282496001

Spicer statement: “In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust, however...” pic.twitter.com/SiBZfgOZZ7https://t.co/SiBZfgOZZ7 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/851869869142401024

WH just sent out an updated clarification from Spicer, changing “innocent people” to “population centers” at the end.



via @HallieJacksonhttps://twitter.com/HallieJackson pic.twitter.com/A3k9W75ztthttps://t.co/A3k9W75ztt — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/851872528255643649

.@HakllieJacksonhttps://twitter.com/HallieJackson From the print pool, what appears to be a 4th Hitler clarification from Spicer, which adds a sentence at the end not there previously pic.twitter.com/lxZDJb2rwthttps://t.co/lxZDJb2rwt — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/851875534493581314

Sean Spicer apologizes for his comments related to Hitler and chemical weapons: “There is no comparison” https://t.co/QdsfKesDPrhttps://t.co/QdsfKesDPr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/CNNPolitics/status/851923060030668805

Was @PressSechttps://twitter.com/PressSec Sean Spicer's apology enough regarding his widely inaccurate comments on Hitler and the Holocaust? https://t.co/Hf71cwVXrVhttps://t.co/Hf71cwVXrV — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/Jerusalem_Post/status/852078065924677632