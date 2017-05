Nyt.fi

Luggage pickup was great. They brought the bags in and guests got to unload them for fun. In the dark. It built character. #fyrefestival

The "catering" (which cost extra) was a slice of untoasted bread, two slices prepackaged cheese, and a side salad.

The "gourmet cuisine" this weekend was included in the ticket cost. We are being fed salads and ham and cheese sandwiches out of this tent

GUEST ON SITE: Working to comfortably accommodate needs. If you need, please head to main site/blue house. Security, first aid, + staff 24/7 — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity

Me when regular people get scammed vs when rich people get scammed #fyrefestival

Me at home watching rich people get scammed to see what it feels like to live in subhuman conditions #FyreFestival

Me: I try to be a compassionate person ☺️✌🏼🌺

Me reading about #fyrefestival:

Rich guy on Twitter: your health/safety is not our responsibility



Rich guy at #FyreFestival: HELLO POLICE MY SANDWICH IS BAD SEND EVERYONE — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) April 28, 2017

Rich kids be like - should I donate to the refuge crisis or pay $12K to go live like one for a weekend? #fyrefestival #fyrefestivalfraud — Kate (@kandjadams) April 28, 2017