Today I would just like to say: I'm really sorry about Fred. *Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2015 https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/594409493443805184

.@Brieuc26Rankinhttps://twitter.com/Brieuc26Rankin I thought I might apologise for one death per anniversary. Fred was the worst for me, so I started with him. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2015 https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/594410502882754561

Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2016 https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/727037271107616768

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017 https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/859364426088108032

@jk_rowlinghttps://twitter.com/jk_rowling He had no regrets going to the dark side until Lily was involved. Snape is not a good person. — Ajinkya Goyal (@airborneorange) May 2, 2017 https://twitter.com/airborneorange/status/859364784436899840

@jk_rowlinghttps://twitter.com/jk_rowling you really didn't need to apologise for that one it's chill — emma✰ (@sscorbus) May 2, 2017 https://twitter.com/sscorbus/status/859364596104212480

@airborneorangehttps://twitter.com/airborneorange @jk_rowlinghttps://twitter.com/jk_rowling He CHANGED. His love for Lily changed him. Everyone has a reason to be on the "good side", right? This was Snape's. — Laya B Giri (@truthslayer_91) May 2, 2017 https://twitter.com/truthslayer_91/status/859375736997761025

@DigDougFryehttps://twitter.com/DigDougFrye @dadiva18https://twitter.com/dadiva18 @airborneorangehttps://twitter.com/airborneorange @ohmygouldnesshttps://twitter.com/ohmygouldness @jk_rowlinghttps://twitter.com/jk_rowling Hed wigs death was to symbolize the loss of childhood in Harry it was messed up and I still mourn when I see owls — Aiesha M. Ogo-Danner (@OgoBbDannerBl) May 2, 2017 https://twitter.com/OgoBbDannerBl/status/859427790256431104

@CalumMcSwigganhttps://twitter.com/CalumMcSwiggan @jk_rowlinghttps://twitter.com/jk_rowling I'm still not over Sirius got killed! Harry would still have a family member — ∞ (@tita_vg) May 2, 2017 https://twitter.com/tita_vg/status/859446397271068672