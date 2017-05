Nyt.fi

http://www.hs.fi/haku/?search-term=Donald%20Trumpiin

The fact that Colbert can make homophobic statements shows his privilege & systematic oppression of minority groups.#FireColberthttps://twitter.com/hashtag/FireColbert?src=hash — Scott Presler (@ScottPresler) May 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/ScottPresler/status/859625520937533440

#Firecolberthttps://twitter.com/hashtag/Firecolbert?src=hash Stephen Colbert is disgraceful! You've offended so many and should be fired! — Rose S (@RMCgurrin) May 4, 2017 https://twitter.com/RMCgurrin/status/859983831255752706

At the risk of reopening Cockholstergate, not enough is being said about the fact that Colbert slung that while "playing" an insult comic. > — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/MarkHarrisNYC/status/859894959197106177

Colbert viittaa tällä

#FireColberthttps://twitter.com/hashtag/FireColbert?src=hash colbert needs to apologize to the American people! Or someone needs to punch his lights out. — Cynthia Lou (@CindyBartholom3) May 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/CindyBartholom3/status/859593858316812288