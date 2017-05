Nyt.fi

Luggage pickup was great. They brought the bags in and guests got to unload them for fun. In the dark. It built character. #fyrefestivalhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/fyrefestival?src=hash pic.twitter.com/0gUUBnEjUchttps://t.co/0gUUBnEjUc — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 30, 2017 https://twitter.com/WNFIV/status/858501451894620160

The "catering" (which cost extra) was a slice of untoasted bread, two slices prepackaged cheese, and a side salad. pic.twitter.com/BoKxWAMI5ihttps://t.co/BoKxWAMI5i — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/Iron_Spike/status/857879108189138944

The "gourmet cuisine" this weekend was included in the ticket cost. We are being fed salads and ham and cheese sandwiches out of this tent pic.twitter.com/MRv7U0RiyMhttps://t.co/MRv7U0RiyM — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/DylanACOP/status/857800095978463232

GUEST ON SITE: Working to comfortably accommodate needs. If you need, please head to main site/blue house. Security, first aid, + staff 24/7 — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/fyrefestival/status/857848415732060160

Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/fyrefestival/status/857936930511749120

After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/fyrefestival/status/857937100511039488

At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/fyrefestival/status/857937309441961985

Stuck at #fyrefestivalhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/fyrefestival?src=hash trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gxhttps://t.co/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/LamaanGallal/status/857851092964564992

Me when regular people get scammed vs when rich people get scammed #fyrefestivalhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/fyrefestival?src=hash pic.twitter.com/T30DjX3A0Ehttps://t.co/T30DjX3A0E — rosechocglam (@MBApioneerz) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/MBApioneerz/status/858011413729599489

Me at home watching rich people get scammed to see what it feels like to live in subhuman conditions #FyreFestivalhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/FyreFestival?src=hash pic.twitter.com/fewVJry72Jhttps://t.co/fewVJry72J — Al Bree (@nlitenmebabe) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/nlitenmebabe/status/858005846806147074

Me: I try to be a compassionate person ☺️✌🏼🌺

Me reading about #fyrefestivalhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/fyrefestival?src=hash: pic.twitter.com/Sz8bmZjpKchttps://t.co/Sz8bmZjpKc — Lizzie Tadsen (@tizzieladsen) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/tizzieladsen/status/858003084043206656

Rich guy on Twitter: your health/safety is not our responsibility



Rich guy at #FyreFestivalhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/FyreFestival?src=hash: HELLO POLICE MY SANDWICH IS BAD SEND EVERYONE — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/ItsDanSheehan/status/857992951787638785

Rich kids be like - should I donate to the refuge crisis or pay $12K to go live like one for a weekend? #fyrefestivalhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/fyrefestival?src=hash #fyrefestivalfraudhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/fyrefestivalfraud?src=hash — Kate (@kandjadams) April 28, 2017 https://twitter.com/kandjadams/status/858039995462021120