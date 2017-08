Nyt.fi

Äärioikeistolaiset marssivat Charlottesvillessä valkoisen ylivallan puolesta – Polynesian alkuperäsikansojen p

When you think you're the master race but you can't figure out how to make your own damn torch. pic.twitter.com/vwSCQofDkmhttps://t.co/vwSCQofDkm — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/RexHuppke/status/896249769307361280

I find it ironic that a bunch of racist are using tiki torches. Y'all can't even hate without appropriating another culture #Charlottesvillehttps://twitter.com/hashtag/Charlottesville?src=hash — SadlyNotBatman (@TheFaceOfBoe87) August 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/TheFaceOfBoe87/status/896348180647956481

when you have to use a polynesian cultural product (tiki torches) to defend and assert white supremacy 🙃 pic.twitter.com/m8QlStRW0Hhttps://t.co/m8QlStRW0H — Tunde Olaniran (@tundeolaniran) August 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/tundeolaniran/status/896321961193766912

Tiki-soihtuja

...and Home Depot is sold out of Tiki Torches. During mosquito season. Jerks. — Antifa LI (@RefuseFascismNY) August 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/RefuseFascismNY/status/896192727255220224

Good luck trying to find a tiki torch for your end-of-Summer luau party at Pier 1 Imports in VA.



A bunch of Nazis bought them out. — Rob (@RobCabrera) August 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/RobCabrera/status/896249457381187584

Their tiki torches may be fueled by citronella but their ideas are fueled by hate, & have no place in civil society. https://t.co/himqTMBQnHhttps://t.co/himqTMBQnH — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/senorrinhatch/status/896235046138458112