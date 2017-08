Nyt.fi

Melania Trump myrskyn silmässä: Matkusti Harvey-hurrikaanin tuhoalueelle piikkikorkokengissä, some sai hepulin

Not an expert, but are stiletto heels the best footwear for a disaster zone? https://t.co/pkALTnKvz0https://t.co/pkALTnKvz0 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/michaelianblack/status/902513759389978625

POTUS and FLOTUS en route to Texas. A word to the wise Melania - you're gonna need new shoes #HoustonFloodshttps://twitter.com/hashtag/HoustonFloods?src=hash pic.twitter.com/s3IehKZ6ashttps://t.co/s3IehKZ6as — Emily Purser (@EmilyPurser) August 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/EmilyPurser/status/902512707135528964

(Melania wobbles into shelter in 6-inch heels)

"I here help. I bring you perfumes and chocolates." https://t.co/t8G4MP8zeihttps://t.co/t8G4MP8zei — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/TheDweck/status/902524203525660673

Melania wearing stiletto heels on the way to a flooded mega city shows she isn't focused on helping. https://t.co/6Z4eozUs1khttps://t.co/6Z4eozUs1k — Qué Tal Conejo (@VenusAsABun) August 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/VenusAsABun/status/902517262208425984

Team, the Trumps aren't going to Houston so it doesn't matter what heels FLOTUS wears. Also she can always change on AF1. https://t.co/3su0YpK4Ckhttps://t.co/3su0YpK4Ck — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/yashar/status/902540899405746177

leave melania and her shoes alone. first of all it's not important and second she's probably trapped in a way few of us understand. — Kelly Eng (@boomereng) August 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/boomereng/status/902552081030029313

from @FLOTUShttps://twitter.com/FLOTUS comms dir: "It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes." — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 29, 2017 https://twitter.com/KateBennett_DC/status/902546145993523200