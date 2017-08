Nyt.fi

Kärpästen herrasta tehdään uusi Hollywood-elokuva, jossa pojat on korvattu tytöillä – Tässä parhaat somereakti

Keräsimme parhaat pointit alle, ihan teidän iloksenne!

Dudes writing a female version of LORD OF THE FLIES is like a gift to the problematic think piece gods... — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 30, 2017 https://twitter.com/ScottMendelson/status/903030064182206466

not only is a female lord of the flies dumb bc it was originally showing the toxicity of masculinity but two men are writing it??? pic.twitter.com/papew3qeKehttps://t.co/papew3qeKe — scoobert doobert (@tiredcats) August 31, 2017 https://twitter.com/tiredcats/status/903204494456094721

Oh this won't end badly at ALL. https://t.co/GrEzvHHyrvhttps://t.co/GrEzvHHyrv — M.R. Bowers (@mrbowers) August 30, 2017 https://twitter.com/mrbowers/status/903025438015971328

Um, having taught Lord of the Flies a few times, and reading Golding's reasoning behind it... an all-female remake misses the point. — joe. (@unequalized) August 30, 2017 https://twitter.com/unequalized/status/903044133513658368

An all female Lord of the Flies, what the hell is this, isn't the fact that they are boys a central part to the story? — Name not available (@STORMER1012) August 30, 2017 https://twitter.com/STORMER1012/status/903031247177482240

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017 https://twitter.com/rgay/status/903067493966766081

Lord of the Flies starring only girls: "Girls get marooned on an island. Band together to find food, shelter, rescue. Nobody dies. The end." — Clara Mae (@ubeempress) August 30, 2017 https://twitter.com/ubeempress/status/903029064226693121

literally nothing that happens in lord of the flies would even happen if it were girls on the island ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — yoga skeleton (@personalmaps) August 30, 2017 https://twitter.com/personalmaps/status/903016993422544899

"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 30, 2017 https://twitter.com/Hello_Tailor/status/903032516071890944

Can we get an all female Lord of the Rings remake instead of an all female Lord of the Flies remake because that sounds AWESOME — 👻Audrey @ RCCC 🌹 (@Turbocrit) August 31, 2017 https://twitter.com/Turbocrit/status/903088378362585088

Kärpästen herran tyttösovituksesta kerrotaan sopivasti vuosi edellisen vastaavan elokuvan ensi-illan jälkeen.