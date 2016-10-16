A story too good to be true – The toy smuggler of Aleppo’s jihadist connections, made-up stories and an orphan project run aground

The story is almost beyond belief: a Finnish-Syrian father of six risks his life repeatedly to bring toys and aid to children trapped in the besieged city of Aleppo. To get there he treks through the mountains on foot and clambers across muddy hills under cover of the night.

Rami Adham, “the toy smuggler of Aleppo”, has quickly become an international hero.

Adham’s gripping story has been intensively reported in Finland, including in Helsingin Sanomat. Adham has appeared in public with celebrities and politicians. The Finnish first lady Jenni Haukio was a patron of an art auction organized by Adham’s NGO, the Finland-Syria Community.

Adham, 42, runs a nutritional supplement store in Helsinki. He came to Finland from Syria in the late 1980’s.

Timo Jaakonaho

Recently the “toy smuggler of Aleppo” has also received flattering coverage in the international media, including from such major networks as CNN, NBC, BBC and Al-Jazeera. With the attention has come a sharp increase in charitable donations to Adham’s aid project. In just the last few months Adham has collected over 80 000 euros via crowdfunding.

However, a HS investigation published on 21 October presents Adham in a new light.

The Aleppo orphan project has a number of irregularities. Based on documents obtained by HS, it appears that Adham has also invented stories about an injury in order to gain media attention.

Already earlier in October HS reported on Adham’s connections to Jihadist movements. Adham has denied the accusations.

In a public picture posted on Facebook Adham poses with the known jihadist cleric Abdullah al-Muheisni. In the post Adham says al-Muheisni is ”worth a hundred thousand men”, a ”beloved sheikh” and ”the example of the mujahideen”.

According to a study by Carnegie’s Aron Lund, al-Muheisni has worked with the jihadist movements Isis, al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham. In another picture Adham sits with men from the Islamic Front. Back in 2014 HS reported that Adham moves in Syria with the islamist Liwa al-Tawhid brigade.

In addition Adham has posted numerous comments on Facebook deriding shia-muslims and kurds, calling the largest shia strand ”a sick and extreme cult” and demanding that all shia-muslims be driven out of Syria.

Adham has also been convicted of assault and doping crimes in Finland. He’s also facing trial for tax fraud.

In January 2016 Adham made headlines in Finland with the news that he had in the course of his aid work been injured in a bombing raid on Aleppo.

The news spread from the Facebook page of Adham’s NGO, the Finland-Syria Community (Suomi–Syyria-yhteisö). “Brother Rami has been the victim of a bombing today. Unfortunately we have still not been able to contact him”, the post said.

The Finland-Syria Community was registered in Finland in 2014.

The same Facebook post included a photo of Adham with his left arm and head bandaged. The arm was in a sling. A picture posted two days later shows Adham sitting in a car.

“Brother Rami is now on the Turkish side of the border. He is being taken for medical treatment, and may be returning to Finland tomorrow”, the post said.

Evidence obtained by HS suggests that the injury was faked as a publicity stunt.

WhatsApp text and voice messages passed on to HS reveal that Adham and his former assistant, Sami Meshaal, concocted the story in detail to sell it to the media in Finland. Adham can be heard speaking on the voice messages. Some of the messages were sent from a Finnish number and some from a Turkish operator. HS has clarified the authenticity of the WhatsApp messages with an information technology expert.

Sami Meshaal is a Syrian photographer who helped Adham to make videos in Aleppo. Adham has also publicly collected money to help Meshaal’s daughter after she was shot by a sniper in Aleppo. Father and daughter are currently in Finland seeking asylum.

Meshaal agreed to share the conversations stored on his phone with HS, because he feels that Adham took advantage of him. Meshaal says he agreed to help Adham because Adham promised help in getting medical treatment for the injured girl in Finland. A Finnish clinic eventually paid for the surgery.

“Adham convinced me and others that if we helped him people would donate more to the orphans”, Meshaal tells HS.

In the WhatsApp messages from last January Adham and Meshaal set out the story: Adham will be hit by rubble after an air raid, and will have injured his head and arm. “The news will be that Rami Adham has been seriously injured in Aleppo,” Adham texted. He added: “After I’m injured I’ll turn my phone off, and will be off of Facebook for three days at least”.

An acquaintance of the two men got a sling from a local medical dispensary. And don’t forget the head bandage, Meshaal texted twice.

Adham wrote in one message: “Maybe I’ll meet our orphans with the sling on. Or maybe they’ll come to me in Alkefah, where I’ll give them toys. And just like that, Finland will erect a statue of me in Helsinki, and everyone will weep”. Adham is referring to the Alkefah Institute in Syria, which has worked with Adham.

In one exchange Adham sent Meshaal a photo of himself lying on his right side on the floor of the car, with another man crouched down helping him. Commented Meshaal, “It has to look like he’s laying you on your back and treating your arm”.

Meshaal added a reminder that Adham’s arm would be in a sling. “You must convince yourself that your arm’s broken before you can convince anybody else.”

HS had the WhatsApp messages professionally translated from Arabic to Finnish.

The story will continue under the message.

Before being “injured” Adham sent Meshaal an English-language text that would be the first Facebook post after the incident.

“Unfortunately we have lost contact with brother Rami Adham today. We have reports suggesting that he was among the injured of the bombing near Aleppo!”

The text is very similar to what was later published on Facebook.

Many Finnish media outlets reported on Adham’s injury and published photos of him. It was not long before Adham, with his arm in a sling, was sitting in TV studios telling of the “injury”. Adham’s ploy was decisive in making the toy smuggler a Good Samaritan of wide renown.

The WhatsApp messages also reveal that Adham and Meshaal wanted to make a video of the bomb attack. Meshaal advised Adham on the best choice of spot for the footage.

“We’ve filmed four times already. Three of the bombs were duds”, Adham texted. The video was never released, because the people involved couldn’t agree on the details.

Later the pair fell out. Meshaal claims that Adham assaulted him, and has reported this to the police. Meshaal has also talked to the police about the WhatsApp text and voice messages.

In one voice message Adham promises to get a faked ID card for Meshaal. The offer came in response to a message from Meshaal asking whether he should see a lawyer about getting legitimate papers.

“We can do forgeries if you want. Why not? I just did one for myself today”, Adham wrote.

“The Finns will swallow it. If not, we’ll shove it into them as a suppository”.

Adham’s orphan aid project also has many irregularities.

Phone and internet connections to besieged East Aleppo are poor. The area is under continual air attack by Russia and Syrian government forces.

After repeated attempts, Khalid Sabha answers the phone. He runs the orphan support project at the Alkefah Institute. The Institute has worked with Adham, and is very closely linked to islamist rebels.

At first Sabha refuses to talk about Adham at all. The office of the Institute has recently been bombed.

“We have bigger problems to struggle with. I don’t want anything to do with such a low human being”, he says in reference to Adham.

Eventually Sabha agrees to talk. According to him, Alkefah’s cooperation with Adham began in 2013. Adham brought them aid packages, including food and clothes. The Institute says its activities include humanitarian work with for example orphans and internally displaced refugees.

“We believed he was a good person. Why would somebody travel thousands of kilometres all the way here, if they weren’t a good person? I did have some doubts about his [Adham’s] honesty, though. He became so famous in the Finnish media that he got arrogant”, Sabha says.

In Finland, Adham’s aid agency has received contributions of 35 euros a month per orphan. For that money, each donor is assigned their “own” orphan in Aleppo. Donors are assured that the money will go directly to helping the children, and each donor is sent a certificate with a photo and details of the child.

Khalid Sabha maintains that the orphan project has received between nine and twenty euros a month per child from the Finland-Syria Community. This is far less than is claimed by Adham. The Syrian pound has dropped greatly in value since the war began, which according to Sabha has further reduced the value of the aid money received.

Sabha adds that at first the Institute was unaware of how much Adham was collecting from Finnish donors. He sent HS photos of receipts stamped with the institute’s logo. Alkefah has donations from Germany too.

Contrary to Adham’s claims, Sabha says that it would be impossible for a given donor’s aid to be directed to a specific child. The main reason for this, he says, is that the number of people in besieged Aleppo fluctuates. The men fought over the issue.

In June of this year, the friction between Adham and the Alkefah Institute came to a head. Sabha ended the partnership with Adham.

“I threw him out”, Sabha says. “I told him that orphans don’t need you. I won’t allow someone to exploit Aleppo and Syrian orphans for money and fame.”

Sabha says he discussed the irregularities with the Finland-Syria Community. Since June the Finland-Syria Community in fact begun to give the Alkefah Institute the promised monthly donations of 35 euros per orphan, Sabha says. The payments for August and September have not yet come, he adds.

HS called Rami Adham. He strongly denies all the allegations.

Adham says that he hasn’t made up the story of his injury in a bomb-attack in Aleppo. He says he may have joked “about some things”, but that he certainly did not mislead.

“That’s a ridiculous accusation. Nobody could just make up a story like that. I was in a warzone, a really dangerous place.”

Adham also denies having given the Alkefah Institute less money per orphan each month than the 35 euros received from donors. The aid, he says, was sent on in other forms as well as money. All told the amount of each 35-euro donation that reached each child was about 33 euros, Adham claims.

Adham also sends HS receipts from this year supporting his statements. The claims made by Khalid Sabha and Rami Adham differ in many ways.

Adham maintains that in August of this year the Finland-Syria Community cut off all cooperation with the Alkefah Institute’s orphan project. The reason for this, Adham says, was that he could no longer accept the Institute’s insistence that the donations are directed to all the children. Adham wanted each donor to have his own specific child. He says that the Finland-Syria Community had 260 orphans in Aleppo.

Adham announced the orphan project is shutting down after HS contacted Aleppo on Tuesday. On Wednesday Adham’s crowdfunding campaign, which had collected over 80 000 euros, was also suddenly shut down.

Many people have donated to Adham’s organization in the explicit belief that he would be able to get aid to Aleppo, and that the donations wouldn’t be lost on administrative costs or middlemen. Finnish children have donated toys and even pocket money to Adham’s project.

One Syrian man living in Finland donated to Adham’s orphan project for almost a year. Like many others contacted by HS for this article, he declined to be named.

The man says that at first he knew nothing about Adham except what he had heard about his humanitarian work. He gave the money to Adham in cash. Eventually, however, the man, like some other Syrians living in Finland, learned from the Alkefah Institute that the sum they received was less than what he had given Adham. It was at that point that he stopped giving.

“Rami got to the summit of fame, but didn’t understand that there was nowhere to go but down from there”, he comments.

In researching this article HS also spoke to many other Syrians living in Finland. Many of them said they distrusted Adham and wanted to keep their distance from his activities. These people wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals from Adham, who has several convictions for assault and doping.

The Finnish-Syrians expressed deep worry that the revelations about Adham will make people cynical about providing aid to war-torn Syria. But they still wanted to speak because they feared that Adham is ruining the reputation of Syrians and aid efforts more generally.

​According to Adham’s defenders, doing his good work necessarily involves getting one’s hands dirty occasionally. In East Aleppo, many opponents of the Syrian government are now close to the islamists.

As is now clear, many aspects of Adham’s aid work are contradictory.

It is true that he has visited East Aleppo during the civil war, and that he risked his life to deliver aid to Syria. According to Sami Meshaal, the photographer, the toys and other aid shown in the photos did indeed reach children. But the story was inflated for maximum media attention. Exactly where all the funds raised by Adham have gone remains unclear.

The Syrian war is now in its sixth year, and the story of the “Aleppo toy smuggler” has been one of the few breaks in the bleakness. People have been eager to believe the story despite the obvious detail that hauling tens of kilos of toys from Finland to a distant warzone makes no economic sense.

Aleppo’s plight continues. Food is scarce. On Thursday this week Russia announced that it would extend the temporary ceasefire until Saturday. International aid agencies hope to be able to get the first aid deliveries into the city soon.