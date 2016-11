Trumpin väitteet peukaloiduista äänistä tyrmätään – tuleva presidentti haukkui Clintonia taas korruptoituneeksi

Asiantuntijat

"@sdcritichttps://twitter.com/sdcritic: @HighonHillcresthttps://twitter.com/HighonHillcrest @jeffzelenyhttps://twitter.com/jeffzeleny @CNNhttps://twitter.com/CNN There is NO QUESTION THAT #voterfraudhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/voterfraud?src=hash did take place, and in favor of #CorruptHillaryhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/CorruptHillary?src=hash !"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/803423503978532864