Ulkomaat

Valikko
Ulkomaat

Frozen Conflict: Environment And Money Are Likely Triggers For Arctic Trouble

Could future wars happen in the Arctic? As countries like China and India look north for economic gain, the potential for clashes fueled by environmental concerns increases. This week on Newsmakers, Joel Linnainmäki from the Finnish Association of International Affairs discusses the potential for conflict in the High North.

The High North could potentially be a flashpoint between companies with economic interests in the area, indigenous peoples, or even nations, as more countries vie for influence in Lapland and the Arctic.

That's the view of Joel Linnainmäki from the Finnish Association of International Affairs, a Helsinki-based think tank that's been looking at possible Arctic conflicts.

"Economic interests of the great powers in the Arctic region is the biggest possible threat to the region" says Linnainmäki, on the new episode of Newsmakers, HSTV's weekly English-language current affairs show.

Traditionally, explains Linnainmäki, people think of the Arctic as "a huge area where submarines are going beneath the ice, with huge resources and huge economic potential".

Linnainmäki says a flat-out military conflict between nations is unlikely because of the practicalities of cost and atrition on equipment of operating in extreme temperatures. Linnainmäki also notes that although there has been a military 'strengthening' by countries like Russia and Norway in the Arctic region, this is at a much lower level than during the Cold War. He says that because it takes so much investment and effort to secure long-term logistics such as mining in the area, that it's "in the interests of Russia to focus on cooperation side in the Arctic rather than escalate the situation" militarily.

As we head into 2017 however, the definition of "conflict" is very much up for discussion, according to Linnainmäki.

"This is a theoretical question in 21st century international relations" says the researcher. A classic conflict in the Arctic he says, would still be "very much focused on conflict between nation states, between great powers, mostly likely Russia and USA" although a recent seminar by the Finnish Association of International Affairs thought that all-out war would be unlikely.

"Most conflicts are domestic, within a country" notes Linnainmäki "but when we consider the Arctic region, I think it's very unlikely to see non-state actors, for example in the style of ISIS operatng in the area".

Other conflicts could crop up if commercial interests clash with traditional rights of indigenous people living in the area, something that happened in the Swedish Lapland town of Jokkmokk in 2012, as a British mining company wanted to blast into rock in an area where reindeer would graze.

Another flashpoint scenario could happen if the military or private security contractors were sent to guard an oil drilling platform, against threats from environmental activists. In this case, the oil companies, if owned by the state, end up acting on behalf of their country.

Many countries that are not thought of as traditional High North nations are looking to the Arctic as a future lucrative area. As Arctic sea ice recedes, shipping routes have opened up, and that means countries like China, Singapore, South Korea and even India - all with observer status on the Arctic Council - are watching developments in the region closely.

"It's really about shipping routes and trade routes in the Arctic area" explains Linnainmäki. "It's also a long term play - they have to be prepared now, to act in the future. It's going to be ten or 20 years before these trade routes are actually going to be realised but they're trying to get into it now, before it's too late to get in" he adds.

In 2017, Finland takes over the chairmanship of the Arctic Council, but until now, its objectives seem rather mundane.

Joel Linnainmäki says that so far, the Finns have been concentrating on typical areas of interest, like "education, science, water, neutral questions that are good for technical cooperation between countries, good for bilateral relations with big powers".

Recently, President Sauli Niinistö has suggested that Finland could use an Arctic Council summit in Finland to bring together heads of state like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to talk about Arctic issues, although Linnainmäki notes this might be more ambitious than practical, especially since earlier in 2016 President Barack Obama had seemed to pour ice water on the idea.

Recent Arctic Council summits have invited foreign ministers, but right now, according to Linnainmäki, Finland is "uncertain" whether to aim for Presidents and Prime Ministers, or be more realistic and invite players lower down on the foreign policy food chain.

    Seuraa uutisia tästä aiheesta

  • Arktis
  • Arktinen neuvosto
  • arktinen alue
  • Lappi
  • Alkuperäiskansat

Luitko jo nämä?

Kommentit

    Ei vielä kommentteja. Kirjoita ensimmäinen.

    Näytä lisää

    Luetuimmat

    1. 1

      Ruben Stiller jää sairauslomalle – Pressiklubia vetää Sanna Ukkola
    2. 2

      ”Kaikki talot pitää peruskorjata säännöllisin välein” ja 6 muuta harhaluuloa: Valtionpalkinnon saaneet arkkitehdit kumoavat tutut rakennusmyytit
    3. 3

      Seksuaalisen väkivallan maa: Papua-Uuden-Guinean miehistä yli puolet on osallistunut joukkoraiskaukseen
    4. 4

      Avarat kaula-aukot ja erottuvat nännit kohahduttivat Linnassa – Stylisti: ”Kaula-aukko voi olla antavakin, jos se on kaunis ja diskreetti”
    5. 5

      Stylisti arvioi Linnan juhlien puvut – ja valitsi neljä suosikkiaan
    6. 6

      Sallan ”pieni pintaremontti” Punavuoressa muuttui täydeksi painajaiseksi – näin tilaat remontin turvallisesti
    7. 7

      Imatran joukkosurmasta epäilty vangittiin – mies ei ole kertonut tapahtumista
    8. 8

      Haimme turhaan apua poikamme raivokohtauksiin – pakkohoidon kynnys on aivan liian korkea
    9. 9

      ”Se on sairas maailma” – brittimanagerin mukaan suurin osa muusikoista kärsii mielenterveysongelmista, ja nyt hän haluaa pelastaa heidät
    10. 10

      Upeita laahuksia, hehkuvia värejä – valitsimme Linnan juhlien kymmenen näyttävintä pukua
    11. Näytä lisää
    1. 1

      Avarat kaula-aukot ja erottuvat nännit kohahduttivat Linnassa – Stylisti: ”Kaula-aukko voi olla antavakin, jos se on kaunis ja diskreetti”
    2. 2

      Upeita laahuksia, hehkuvia värejä – valitsimme Linnan juhlien kymmenen näyttävintä pukua
    3. 3

      Sallan ”pieni pintaremontti” Punavuoressa muuttui täydeksi painajaiseksi – näin tilaat remontin turvallisesti
    4. 4

      Itsenäisyyspäivän mielen­osoituksissa yhteensä seitsemän kiinniottoa – HSTV koosti illan tärkeimmät hetket
    5. 5

      Li Andersson juhli sairaalan kierrätys­kankaissa ja turvapaikan­hakijoiden tekemässä korussa – ”Tuntuu vähän oudolta tulla tänne ja hymyillä”
    6. 6

      Trump haluaa perua tilauksen uudesta Air Force One -koneesta
    7. 7

      Äärioikeisto järjestää salaisia konsertteja jatkuvasti Suomessa – tästä on kyse
    8. 8

      Seksuaalisen väkivallan maa: Papua-Uuden-Guinean miehistä yli puolet on osallistunut joukkoraiskaukseen
    9. 9

      Haimme turhaan apua poikamme raivokohtauksiin – pakkohoidon kynnys on aivan liian korkea
    10. 10

      Stylisti arvioi Linnan juhlien puvut – ja valitsi neljä suosikkiaan
    11. Näytä lisää
    1. 1

      Nainen meni kauneusklinikalle Helsingissä – päätyi öisen autokyydin jälkeen leikattavaksi omakotitaloon Viron Pärnussa
    2. 2

      Susanne Päivärinta ja Jan Andersson kiistävät päätoimittaja Atte Jääskeläisen väitteet: Ylen linjausta perusteltiin ”muilla syillä”, juontajat sanovat
    3. 3

      Kymmenien suomalaisten kauneusleikkaukset ovat menneet pieleen – Cheyenne Järvisen rintoihin jäi rujot jäljet
    4. 4

      Tuhannet koulutetut karkaavat Suomesta ulkomaille joka vuosi, ja entistä harvempi aikoo palata – ”Tämä on hirveän hälyttävä tulos”
    5. 5

      Ylen päätoimittajan mukaan ohjaaja Susanna Kuparinen loukkasi Sipilän vaimoa – Kuparinen: ”Järkytyin ihan hirveästi”
    6. 6

      Avarat kaula-aukot ja erottuvat nännit kohahduttivat Linnassa – Stylisti: ”Kaula-aukko voi olla antavakin, jos se on kaunis ja diskreetti”
    7. 7

      HS seurasi pikkujoulujen viettoa Tallinnan-laivalla: ”Mennään hyttiin pussailemaan?” – ”Mennään vaan”
    8. 8

      Pidimme kaksi viikkoa uutta päiväkirjamaista kalenteria, jota hehkutetaan maailmalla – näin se toimii
    9. 9

      Ruben Stiller kertoo HS:lle saamastaan varoituksesta ja Ylen kovista vaatimuksista Sipilä-asiassa: ”Olen hiiri ja minua pelotti”
    10. 10

      Ylen juontaja tenttasi päätoimittajaa suorassa lähetyksessä – ja hukkuu nyt kiittävään palautteeseen
    11. Näytä lisää

    Uusimmat

    1. Juuri nyt
    2. Nämä 17 kirjaa muuttavat mielipiteesi ja auttavat ymmärtämään ihan eri tavalla ajattelevia kuin itse olet
    3. Toimistoja ei pitäisi muuttaa asunnoiksi, Helsingin virkamiehet esittävät – syynä pelko työpaikkojen karkaamisesta
    4. Jari Aarnio korkeimmalle oikeudelle: Trevoc-jutussa jäi keskeisiä seikkoja epäselviksi
    5. Imatran joukkosurmasta epäilty vangittiin – mies ei ole kertonut tapahtumista
    6. Hallituksen esitys sairaalapäivystyksen keskittämisestä on ratkaisuvaiheessa eduskunnassa
    7. Ruben Stiller jää sairauslomalle – Pressiklubia vetää Sanna Ukkola
    8. Suurseura Benfica tahkoaa miljoonia Mestarien liigassa mutta ei suostu pulittamaan roposia velkaiselle pikkuseuralle Ruotsissa
    9. Pariisissa pahimmat talviset ilmansaasteet kymmeneen vuoteen – yksityisautoilua rajoitettiin
    10. Kolumbian lentoturman tutkinta jatkuu –lentoyhtiön johtaja pidätettiin, lentovirkailija haki turvapaikkaa Brasiliasta
    11. Tunti sitten
    12. ”Se on sairas maailma” – brittimanagerin mukaan suurin osa muusikoista kärsii mielenterveysongelmista, ja nyt hän haluaa pelastaa heidät
    13. Näytä lisää