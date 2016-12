Trump sai lähes 2,9 miljoonaa ääntä vähemmän kuin Clinton: ”Jos äänimäärä ratkaisisi voittajan, olisin kampanjoinut eri tavalla”

Ulkomaat

Aikaisin

Clintonin

Clintonin

Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote. Hillary focused on the wrong states! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/811560662853939200

I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote - but would campaign differently — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/811562990285848576

Silti

Jotkut

Trump

Clinton