Valikko
Ulkomaat    |   Letter to President

Dear Mr Trump, this is why you should come to Finland

Finland is the best country in the world with the most popular president, who knows how to deal with Russia. Those are only some of the reasons why President Donald Trump should make Finland his first destination overseas, writes columnist Sami Sillanpää.

President Sauli Niinistö (left) of Finland and President Vladimir Putin of Russia enjoyed a lively discussion under beautiful Finnish trees in Naantali, Finland in July 2016. (KUVA: Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva)
Dear President Trump,

You should travel to Finland.

Yes, that’s a pretty blunt way to put it, but you seem to be a kind of person who appreciates the art of blunt expressions. In that sense you have much in common with the Finns. No small talk, no fancy words, we like it that way.

I know you have the policy of America first, America first, America first, but eventually you need to travel overseas, because that’s what presidents do, and I’m sure you want to look presidential. So the first country you should travel to is Finland. That’s Finland in Europe, way up north there.

Why Finland? Because Finland is the best country in the world. The best. It’s no fake news – we have statistics to prove it. Have a look at this list compiled by Statistics Finland. We have some great statisticians in Finland. So great.

The list is a collection of international surveys that show Finland being the most stable country, the safest country and the country with the best governance, the best media freedom, the most independent judiciary and the best social development in the whole world.

At Finnish schools young people study English, so that we can communicate with the Americans. Our education system is the best in the world. (KUVA: Johanna Vuonokari)

Don’t get me wrong. I do think America is great. What I’m saying is that as you are making America even greater, Finland could give you one or two pointers in terms of developing strong rule of law, independent media or equal society, if that’s a sort of thing you are interested in.

But there’s other stuff in Finland too. Great stuff. I tell you this about Finland: no-one knows better how to deal with the Russians. No-one. Wars, bullying, spying, no matter what, we just deal with it. Back in the days of the Cold War the Russians went as far as to interfere in our democratic elections and hand-pick the president we were going to have – and we just kept on doing business with them. Amazing story, and sounds so familiar these days.

It’s been bumpy at times, I’ll be honest with you. We didn’t like it when the Russians tried to invade us. So we stopped them. Finland is a country that does not like to be invaded. And then we did something else: Finland invaded the Soviet Union. That was really something, Finland being so small and the Soviet Union being so huge, but at the time we had this idea of making Finland great again.

True, we could not have done it without help from the Nazis, and in the end it came to nothing. But how many countries can say they invaded the Soviet Union? Not many. America didn’t.

I’m not saying you should invade Russia – please don’t. Okey? Just saying we have some 1 340 kilometers (832 miles) of border with Russia, and here we are, strong and independent, having a party. And mind you, no wall!

There was no way the Russians were going to pay for it.

Even today we have someone who knows better than anyone else how to deal with Russia. That’s our President, Mr. Sauli Niinistö.

President Niinistö is a great contact for you, you two should definitely hook up. He is so close to President Vladimir Putin of Russia. They call, they chat, they meet. Putin just came over to Finland in the summer, and this year Niinistö is going to meet him at least twice. Some folks don’t see their Mom that often.

Niinistö reportedly told you personally over telephone, Mr President, that he has a ”somewhat exceptional relationship” with Putin. Whatever that means, we’d also like to know, but I’m sure President Niinistö is someone you should meet if you want get your head around Putin.

And Niinistö likes Twitter too, although he’s so much MORE BORING than you.



So there are so many reasons to come to Finland. And I’m not even finished yet.

Now, I’m going to say something about popular vote. I know it’s a topic you don’t like to hear discussed. But it’s OK, it’s not only you, it happens to everyone, or at least it happens to many democratically elected leaders. Some voters do go for the other candidate.

Mr Pekka Haavisto (left) is a Finnish politician who ran for president. Mr Bruce Oreck was the US Ambassador to Finland under Obama administration. Mr Jesper Pääkkönen (right) is a Finnish actor. The photo was taken before they went to movies together. (KUVA: Tuomas Selänne)

Even our President Niinistö had that. It was not quite as bad as with you and Hillary, I mean she got so many more votes than you. But a few years ago Niinistö had it tough. He was running against a gay environmentalist with a special interest in making peace in Africa. That man was so popular in Finland, big time. So some voters went for Niinistö, some for the gay environmentalist with a special interest in making peace in Africa. Our nation was divided.

But look at President Niinistö now! His approval ratings are almost 90 per cent. I think only the North Korean leader would get better numbers than that if they did approval ratings in North Korea. See my point? President Niinistö could surely give you one or two ideas on how to become the president for everyone. People’s president.

Of course, I haven’t stated the obvious yet. Finnish women are great. They are so great. You should have seen them on the march the other day. The crowd was huge.

You are no stranger to Finland. Remember 1992? Your business in Atlantic City had gone to the rocks and so had your marriage with Ivana. You came to Finland with Marla Maples to buy a ship. So sorry that deal did not happen. But everyone deserves a second chance, don’t you think, and so does Finland. We still build ships, big ones, if you or your sons are interested. How about Trump Cruises? Just floating an idea.

One last thing I want to say. President Barack Obama never made it to Finland. He did Sweden, he even did Estonia. But in eight years he never visited the best country in the world with the most popular president, who knows how to deal with Russia.

I’ve got a feeling you want to be everything Obama was not.

So, Mr President, when you do come to Finland, I’d suggest summer time. Much better, much less slush. And I heard Putin might be coming in the summer too.

No need to call in advance, just give us a tweet.


Helsinki, the capital of Finland, is so beautiful when the light is right. The white house in the middle is actually a church. (KUVA: Akseli Valmunen / HS)

Luitko jo nämä?

Kommentit

    Ei vielä kommentteja. Kirjoita ensimmäinen.

    Näytä lisää
    Luethan kommentointiohjeet täältä ennen kommentoimista.

    Luetuimmat

    1. 1

      Pelottava huimaus voi iskeä yhtäkkiä keneen tahansa – siihen on helppo hoito, joka tunnetaan huonosti, kertoo asiantuntija
    2. 2

      Uudistus ajoi osan Helsingin terveysasemista kaaokseen – ”Pitäkää lääkärinne”, ilman apua jäänyt Anja Tuomi sanoi ja otti rollaattoreineen hatkat
    3. 3

      ”Vapauttakaa Melania” – Melania Trumpin lannistuva ilme Trumpin virkaanastujaisissa hämmentää somessa, tästä on kyse
    4. 4

      Fitness on lääkärille kirosana – treenaajan ei koskaan kannata leikkiä terveydellään
    5. 5

      Trump: Jos Chicago ei saa väkivaltaa laantumaan, lähetän liittovaltion joukot
    6. 6

      Kiinalla alkaa mennä hermo USA:n uhitteluun – Viesti on selkeä: kannattaa varoa puheitaan, jotta rauha säilyy
    7. 7

      Nuortensarja Skam käsittelee rohkeasti homoutta ja mielenterveyttä, ja siksi siitä on tullut kansainvälinen hitti – sarjan äiti Julie Andem kertoo nyt, miten siinä onnistuttiin
    8. 8

      Jos et jaksa venytellä, tee edes tämä – asiantuntija näyttää kaksi liikettä, jotka huoltavat koko kehon
    9. 9

      Trafi julkaisi laajan katsastustilaston – katso oman autosi hylkäysprosentti ja yleisimmät viat hakukoneella
    10. 10

      HS paikalla Johaugin dopingkäräjillä – Norjan antidopingtoimisto tyytymässä lyhyempään rangaistukseen
    11. Näytä lisää
    1. 1

      ”Vapauttakaa Melania” – Melania Trumpin lannistuva ilme Trumpin virkaanastujaisissa hämmentää somessa, tästä on kyse
    2. 2

      Jos et jaksa venytellä, tee edes tämä – asiantuntija näyttää kaksi liikettä, jotka huoltavat koko kehon
    3. 3

      Uusi Vain elämää -osallistujalista on pöyristyttävä – eikä se ole edes tulevan kauden pahin ongelma
    4. 4

      Tämän opin seksityöntekijöiden arjesta Suomessa kun katsoin uuden kotimaisen dokumentin
    5. 5

      Kansanedustaja Touko Aalto harkitsee siirtymistä siviilipalvelukseen Jussi Niinistön puheiden takia – toivoo ministerin pyytävän anteeksi
    6. 6

      Nimimerkki Musta Pekka mielipidesivulla: Työttömyyteni jatkuessa tunnen vihaa päättäjiä ja yhteiskuntaa kohtaan
    7. 7

      Kiinniotettu kuoli poliisin syliin Vihdintiellä Vantaalla – ajotiellä juosseen miehen ”kunto romahti” yhtäkkiä
    8. 8

      STT: Timo T.A. Mikkonen on kuollut
    9. 9

      Vieraiden miesten treffipyyntöjä, uhkailua ja savukaasupanos työpaikalla – kostoa hautonut asiakas vainosi vuosia Marjo Oinosta
    10. 10

      Hollannin pääministeri avoimessa kirjeessä: Jos maan tavat eivät sovi, häipykää maasta
    11. Näytä lisää
    1. 1

      ”Vapauttakaa Melania” – Melania Trumpin lannistuva ilme Trumpin virkaanastujaisissa hämmentää somessa, tästä on kyse
    2. 2

      CNN otti Trumpin virkaanastujaisista uskomattoman kuvan – yleisön voi laskea vaikka yksitellen
    3. 3

      Trumpin kannattaja: ”Te siellä Suomessa puhutte enää islamia”
    4. 4

      Trump suuttui median uutisoimasta vaatimattomasta yleisömäärästä – ilmakuvat näyttävät karun totuuden virkaanastujaisista
    5. 5

      Poliisi epäilee Helsingissä ”kaikkien aikojen korruptiotapausta” – Helsingin opetusviraston turvallisuuspäällikkö vangittu
    6. 6

      Miehen epäillään tunkeutuneen sikalaan ja paritelleen karjun kanssa Oulun seudulla
    7. 7

      Uusi Vain elämää -osallistujalista on pöyristyttävä – eikä se ole edes tulevan kauden pahin ongelma
    8. 8

      Jos et jaksa venytellä, tee edes tämä – asiantuntija näyttää kaksi liikettä, jotka huoltavat koko kehon
    9. 9

      Ruokatrendit, kuten sushi, veganismi ja pienoluet, ovat esittämistä, jolla hyväosaiset tekevät eroa muihin, sanoo tutkija – ja hänellä on lukuja todisteeksi
    10. 10

      Tältä me näytämme aamulla bussissa ja metrossa – Akseli Valmusen kuvareportaasi
    11. Näytä lisää

    Uusimmat

    1. Juuri nyt
    2. HS paikalla Johaugin dopingkäräjillä – Norjan antidopingtoimisto tyytymässä lyhyempään rangaistukseen
    3. Dear Mr Trump, this is why you should come to Finland
    4. Trafi julkaisi laajan katsastustilaston – katso oman autosi hylkäysprosentti ja yleisimmät viat hakukoneella
    5. Stalinin vihaama ”pornofoninen” ooppera palaa Helsinkiin – Kansallisoopperan uutuusteos esittäytyy Mediatorilla kello 17
    6. Uudistus ajoi osan Helsingin terveysasemista kaaokseen – ”Pitäkää lääkärinne”, ilman apua jäänyt Anja Tuomi sanoi ja otti rollaattoreineen hatkat
    7. Posti aloittaa taas yt-neuvottelut – hallinnollisista tehtävistä uhkaa kadota 43 työpaikkaa
    8. Pankki ei uskonut nuoreen pitkätukkaiseen blondiin – nyt Ida Backlundin hiustenpidennysfirma valloittaa maailmaa
    9. Vaihdevika jumittaa Helsingin metroliikennettä – HSL arvioi tilanteen kestävän 11:een
    10. Kotitalouksien velkaisuus lievässä kasvussa – katso, kuinka velkaantunut olet kotikuntasi muihin asukkaisiin verrattuna
    11. Tunti sitten
    12. Nuortensarja Skam käsittelee rohkeasti homoutta ja mielenterveyttä, ja siksi siitä on tullut kansainvälinen hitti – sarjan äiti Julie Andem kertoo nyt, miten siinä onnistuttiin
    13. Näytä lisää