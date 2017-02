Trumpin lehdistöpäällikkö teki kännykkäratsian omille avustajilleen – tavoitteena hillitä vuotoja

Yhdysvaltojen

Spicer

Presidentti

FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimeshttps://twitter.com/nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNNhttps://twitter.com/CNN. Sad!

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/835325771858251776