Etyj-tarkkailija kuoli Itä-Ukrainassa – partiossa ei ollut mukana suomalaisia

Ulkomaat

Ainakin

We can confirm that an #OSCEhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/OSCE?src=hash patrol has been involve in a serious security incident in the Luhansk region. (1/2) — OSCE SMM Ukraine (@OSCE_SMM) April 23, 2017 https://twitter.com/OSCE_SMM/status/856089257907298304

Tragic news from #Ukrainehttps://twitter.com/hashtag/Ukraine?src=hash: SMM patrol drove on mine. One #OSCEhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/OSCE?src=hash patrol member killed, one injured 1/3 — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) April 23, 2017 https://twitter.com/sebastiankurz/status/856091565776920576

Etyjin