Valikko
Ulkomaat

Demand to free imprisoned Turkish journalists – Letter to the Turkish Ambassador

His Excellency

Adnan Başağa

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey

Turkish Embassy in Helsinki

Helsinki, 2nd May 2017

Re: Demand to Free Imprisoned Journalists

Your Excellency:

On behalf of the International Press Institute (IPI) – a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists dedicated to media freedom – we write to again urge your government to end its crackdown on Turkey’s media and to free our imprisoned colleagues.

More than 150 journalists are currently behind bars in Turkey and more than 170 media outlets have been shuttered under the ongoing state of emergency declared in the wake of the failed July 2016 coup. Despite claims that these journalists are “terrorists” and that their detention is unrelated to journalism, your government has released little to no supporting evidence, pointing, instead, to the journalists’ news reporting or other critical writings.

The case against Cumhuriyet journalists and executives – including imprisoned IPI members Kadri Gürsel, Murat Sabuncu and Ahmet Şik – is a prime example. Prosecutors, relying on journalistic content, have spun an implausible tale that the paper, in a bid to topple the government, conspired to “defend and protect” groups it previously criticised scathingly.

Gürsel is accused of plotting to help Gülenists, despite frequently and harshly criticising the group, even when it was a government ally. Prosecutors claim people who used a mobile phone app also used by Gülenists “contacted” Gürsel, but offer no details, including whether he even received the attempts, much less answered them. Worse, they fail to note that journalists, by nature, regularly receive many unsolicited messages from readers and others.

Criticising a government cannot be deemed to equal support for anyone who opposes it, nor can criticism alone be evidence of an intent to support or engage in violence. In light of the circumstances and the six months our colleagues have now spent behind bars, we cannot help but view this case as a bid to silence criticism and hinder government accountability.

The world needs Turkey’s help to address serious challenges, but the number of journalists imprisoned and the circumstances of these cases strongly suggest that Turkey lacks a sufficient commitment to democratic norms and human rights to be a reliable partner.

We therefore again urge your government to free all journalists held in connection with their work and drop all charges against them, and to end its abuse of emergency powers.

Yours very truly,

Kaius Niemi

Senior Editor-in-Chief, Helsingin Sanomat

Chair of IPI Finland
Luitko jo nämä?

Kommentit

    Ei vielä kommentteja. Kirjoita ensimmäinen.

    Näytä lisää
    Luetuimmat
    1. 1

      Näin Bahamalla järjestetty rikkaiden nuorten luksusfestari sortui kaaokseen ja kaikki, mikä voi mennä pieleen, meni pieleen – koonti tapahtumista

    2. 2

      Yhdysvallat asensi ohjuspuolustus­järjestelmän Etelä-Koreaan – Kiina raivostui ja Pohjois-Korea uhkasi uudella ydinkokeella

    3. 3

      Haluaisitko säästää ruokakuluissa? Kokeilimme kuukauden: tässä kymmenen vinkkiä ruokamenojen pienentämiseksi

    4. 4

      Onko tässä Helsingin surkeimmin saneerattu talo? Kuoppainen lattia ja vedestä turpoava allaskaappi kielivät häkellyttävistä rakennusvirheistä

    5. 5

      Onko ajatus jumalasta aivojemme tuottama harha? Uskonnon näkymistä aivoissa tutkii oma tieteenalansa, joka löysi uskovan ja ateistin otsalohkoista kiinnostavan eron

    6. 6

      Ihminen ei polveudukaan simpanssista vaan lemmenkipeästä apinasta, selvisi lihasvertailussa

    7. 7

      Olli Klemetti 1973–2017

    8. 8

      Vaikka tulisi ydinsota, on kaikki ikuisesti täydellistä, julistaa Piraattipuolueen tuore valtuutettu, fysiikan tohtori Petrus Pennanen

    9. 9

      Helsinkiin saapuu kaikkien aikojen suurin loistoristeilijä toukokuun lopussa – Astor-alus aloittaa laivarumban jo keskiviikkona

    10. 10

      Jos haluat parempaa seksiä, opettele itse nauttimaan – Kykyä vastaanottaa aistimuksia voi opetella

    11. Näytä lisää
    1. 1

      Onko tässä Helsingin surkeimmin saneerattu talo? Kuoppainen lattia ja vedestä turpoava allaskaappi kielivät häkellyttävistä rakennusvirheistä

    2. 2

      Onko ajatus jumalasta aivojemme tuottama harha? Uskonnon näkymistä aivoissa tutkii oma tieteenalansa, joka löysi uskovan ja ateistin otsalohkoista kiinnostavan eron

    3. 3

      Trump ihmetteli radiohaastattelussa: ”Miksi sisällissota käytiin?”

    4. 4

      Kahdeksasluokkalainen mielipidesivulla: Koulun kuntotestit vaarantavat oppilaiden mielenterveyden eivätkä paranna juoksukuntoa

    5. 5

      Pilapiirtäjät moukaroivat Trumpia – 62 parasta piirrosta Yhdysvaltojen uudesta presidentistä

    6. 6

      Saksalaislehti: Brexit-neuvotteluiden pelätään kaatuvan surkeasti sujuneen tapaamisen jälkeen – EU-komission Juncker syytti Theresa Mayta ”harhoista”

    7. 7

      ”Kiellän sinua tapaamasta poikaani hänen 18. syntymäpäiväänsä saakka” – Emmanuel Macronin ja hänen vaimonsa rakkaus alkoi paheellisesti, Ranskassa sitä ei kuitenkaan moralisoida

    8. 8

      Kotisynnytysten määrä kasvaa, vaikka niitä ei suositella – Karoliina Helle kertoo, miksi ei halunnut poikansa syntyvän sairaalassa

    9. 9

      Kon-Tikin matkan synkkä totuus: Thor Heyerdahl halusi todistaa oikeaksi rasistisen teorian ihmiskunnan historiasta

    10. 10

      Olli Klemetti 1973–2017

    11. Näytä lisää
    1. 1

      Kon-Tikin matkan synkkä totuus: Thor Heyerdahl halusi todistaa oikeaksi rasistisen teorian ihmiskunnan historiasta

    2. 2

      Vuoden hienoin mainos on tässä – kondominvalmistaja kehottaa kuksimaan kuin suomalainen

    3. 3

      Pilapiirtäjät moukaroivat Trumpia – 62 parasta piirrosta Yhdysvaltojen uudesta presidentistä

    4. 4

      Kun pienten tyttöjen isä nukkui viiden tunnin päiväunia, se ei ollut merkki väsymyksestä vaan aivosyövästä – Kirsi Karhusen mies sai Suomen parasta saattohoitoa, mutta moni muu ei saa

    5. 5

      Sveitsiläislehti hehkuttaa suomalaista vaikenemista – omisti tuppisuisuudelle koko numeron

    6. 6

      Jari Lindström yritti johtaa kahta ministeriötä mutta sairastui vakavasti – Nyt hän puhuu HS:lle aiheesta, josta poliitikot ovat vaienneet

    7. 7

      Jako hyviin ja huonoihin työttömiin ärsyttää Kaisa Heikkilää, 29, joka päätti olla ylpeästi työtön – ”Suomessa työ määrittelee ihmistä”

    8. 8

      Metsään kadonnut kuopiolaismies oli jo alkanut riisua vaatteitaan hypotermiassa – onneksi poliisikoira Körmy löysi lumen alta pipon

    9. 9

      Miksi kankkunen tuntuu vuosi vuodelta pahemmalta? Tutkija kertoo, mistä krapula oikeastaan johtuu

    10. 10

      Onko tässä Helsingin surkeimmin saneerattu talo? Kuoppainen lattia ja vedestä turpoava allaskaappi kielivät häkellyttävistä rakennusvirheistä

    11. Näytä lisää
    Uusimmat
    1. Juuri nyt
    2. Lehdistönvapaus­järjestö vaatii Turkissa vangittujen toimittajien vapauttamista – vetoomus luovutettiin suur­lähettiläälle Helsingissä
    3. Maanjäristys voi todella repäistä maan auki – näin kävi Sendain järistyksessä, joka aiheutti valtavan tsunamin
    4. Merkel tapaa Putinin Sotšissa – katso tiedotus­tilaisuus suorana HSTV:ssä
    5. Yhdysvallat asensi ohjuspuolustus­järjestelmän Etelä-Koreaan – Kiina raivostui ja Pohjois-Korea uhkasi uudella ydinkokeella
    6. Tanska julkaisi listan vihasaarnaajista, joiden maahantulo kielletään
    7. Uhkaavatko aggressiiviset TBE-punkit Helsinkiä? Tutkijat pyytävät lauttasaarelaisia apuun
    8. Ihminen ei polveudukaan simpanssista vaan lemmenkipeästä apinasta, selvisi lihasvertailussa
    9. Hyvinkäällä ajetaan karhua tiehensä – poliisi toivoo yhteydenottoja uusista havainnoista
    10. Borneolta löytyi erittäin harvinainen albiino-oranki
    11. Kaupoilla ja lakkolaisilla on täysin eri näkemys työtaistelun osallistujamäärästä: Kauppojen mukaan osallistujia oli noin 120, lakkolaisten mukaan 2 000
    12. Näytä lisää