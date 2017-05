Trump uhkaa erottamaansa FBI:n johtajaa: ”Hänen on syytä toivoa, ettei keskusteluistamme ole ’nauhoitteita”’

Ulkomaat

Yhdysvaltain

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/863007411132649473

Comeyn potkuja

Sanalla ”nauhat”

Comey-skandaalin

http://www.hs.fi/ulkomaat/art-2000005206876.html

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/863000553265270786

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/863002719400976384