Trump: Venäjä-tutkinta on Yhdysvaltain poliittisen historian suurin noitavaino – ja miksi Clintonia tai Obamaa ei vainottu samalla tavalla?

Ulkomaat

Yhdysvaltain

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/865173176854204416

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/865169927644340224

When James Clapper himself, and virtually everyone else with knowledge of the witch hunt, says there is no collusion, when does it end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/863014620516233216