Useita ihmisiä kuollut räjähdyksessä konsertissa Manchesterissa – Videolla näkyy, miten ihmiset juoksevat hädissään pakoon

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtEhttps://t.co/pJbUBoELtE

People receiving medical treatment outside Manchester Arena but area doesn't seem to be evacuated which has to be a good sign pic.twitter.com/JT5nadDzo5https://t.co/JT5nadDzo5

https://twitter.com/WillMcHoebag/status/866775446611951622