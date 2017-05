Ostoskeskus evakuoitiin Manchesterissa – ihmiset kuulivat ”suuren pamauksen”

Arndalen

Manchesterin

#manchesterarenahttps://twitter.com/hashtag/manchesterarena?src=hash Guy just been arrested and a parcel was found in arndale food court. pic.twitter.com/DuGLaoEbGGhttps://t.co/DuGLaoEbGG

Police pushing crowd back by Manchester Arndale centre, some running, some in tears pic.twitter.com/4wYbwzdm8Ehttps://t.co/4wYbwzdm8E

A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night’s attacks.

https://twitter.com/gmpolice/status/866970615961530368