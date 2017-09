Malli arvosteli rasismia ja sai potkut L’Orealilta – pääsi kilpailevan kosmetiikkayhtiön keulakuvaksi

Not even a week ago I was proud to announce that I was to be in the same campaign as Munroe. A trans woman of colour who @lorealmakeup hired to sell make up because of who she is. Who she is, a woman who wrote a nuanced post on institutional racism and white supremacy in relation to Charlottesville and how the foundations of those heinous ideals trickle in to every facet of our society. A newspaper took her post out of context and span it as "a rant" 🙄 with the most basic of dog whistle politics to rally people against her. She has now been dropped from the campaign because L'Oreal feel that she is "at odds with our values".....If she's not "worth it" anymore, I guess I'm not either. #IStandWithMunroehttps://www.instagram.com/p/BYhF9uAn4VO/

A post shared by Clara Amfo 💛 (@claraamfo) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT