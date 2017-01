Patrik Laine yllätti syntymäpäiväkutsun lähettäneen pienen faninsa perinpohjaisesti

Muutama

Special delivery by a special hockey player for a special nephew! @PatrikLaine29https://twitter.com/PatrikLaine29 wasn't able to make his party but this will do 😉 #GoJetsGohttps://twitter.com/hashtag/GoJetsGo?src=hash pic.twitter.com/4wLAHPm1IZhttps://t.co/4wLAHPm1IZ

https://twitter.com/marcopolo_1979/status/819698377596272640