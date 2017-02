Mourinho hurjistui kollegansa potkuista, syyttää ”Valioliigan kauneimman tarinan kirjoittaneen” valmentajan irtisanomisesta itsekkäitä pelaajia

CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR⚽️.sacked. Thats the new football claudio.keep smiling AMICO😀.nobody can delete the history you wrote.👏👏👏👏https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ302Ucgpc_/

A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:18pm PST