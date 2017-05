Washington otti pakkovoiton – Pittsburghin supertähti Sidney Crosby loukkaantui

Nashville

Crosby

Here's the collision between Crosby and Niskanen. Is it clean or dirty? #StanleyCuphttps://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash pic.twitter.com/4il5QIkOqGhttps://t.co/4il5QIkOqG

https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNHL/status/859194535808819200