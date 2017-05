Tour de Francen kolminkertainen voittaja Chris Froome jäi ”kärsimättömän” autoilijan kolhimaksi – seurasi jalkakäytävälle ja pakeni paikalta

Pyöräilyn

Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I'm okay 🙏 Bike totaled. Driver kept going! pic.twitter.com/o7FT4iXsAohttps://t.co/o7FT4iXsAo

https://twitter.com/chrisfroome/status/861860980430696448