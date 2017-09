Syövän sokeuttaman nuoren miehen usko palkittiin – debytoi amerikkalaisen jalkapallon yliopisto-ottelussa: ”Yritän sanoa mahdollisimman paljon, koska minun on vaikea uskoa tätä”

Yhdyvaltalainen

Olson

USC won today.



But we all won because @jakeolson61https://twitter.com/JakeOlson61 inspired us.



Watch Final Score: https://t.co/ZLABag9Ytthttps://t.co/ZLABag9Ytt https://t.co/29wQYTPoWphttps://t.co/29wQYTPoWp

https://twitter.com/Pac12Network/status/904229442939084801