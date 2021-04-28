Rontti was found in Kerava thanks to microchip implant.

Tiia Sydänmaa-Kalpio had to read the message several times before she could believe her eyes. The message was from shelter for found animals.

It said that her cat Rontti had been found in Kerava and was coming home eight years after running away.

The orange, round-faced Rontti and his brother had joined Sydänmaa-Kalpio’s family in 2012 when the family lived in Mäntsälä. The year-old feline brothers managed to escape. Rontti’s brother was run over by a car and Rontti was not found even though the family had searched extensively for him.

The family, who later moved to Orimattila, finally assumed that he would never come back. However, on the Sunday before last Sydänmaa-Kalpio got a text message came saying that Rontti had been found thanks to his microchip implant.

Where Rontti spent the past eight years is a mystery­

Where he spent the past eight years is a mystery, but most recently he had been seen near a house in Kerava, where he was finally caught. Sydänmaa-Kalpio believes that Rontti has probably been in contact with humans over the years, but not as an indoor cat. He has not gone feral and appears to trust people enough to allow himself to be scratched.

When Sydänmaa-Kalpio made an appointment with a veterinarian, she mentioned that the cat had been missing for eight years, the vet suspected a typo, thinking that eight weeks was likelier.

Rontti proved to be in surprisingly good shape. Much of the fur on is back had to be shaved because it was tangled, and he is now being purged of parasites. Back at home, Rontti had some new animal siblings to deal with – two other cats and a dog. One of the cats was 10 years old when Rontti disappeared and is now an 18-year-old female “grandmother cat”.

Rontti is being kept in a separate room from the other animals for now, because Sydänmaa-Kalpio wants to make sure that he acclimatises to her new home first.

”I am interested to see what happens when the cats meet each other”, Sydänmaa-Kalpio says.

”The grandmother cat was like a surrogate mother to the two brothers already back then. They had a close relationship.”

Finnish version: Rontti-kissa katosi kahdeksan vuotta sitten – Kaikkien yllätykseksi kissa löytyi tällä viikolla ja janosi kotiväeltä rapsutuksia