Kokemusten lisäksi kyselyllä etsitään haastateltavia kertomaan ulkomaalaisten työnhausta Suomessa. The text and the questionnaire can also be found in English.

Demokratian, hyvän koulutuksen, korkean onnellisuuden tason ja luonnon ansiosta Suomi on monen ulkomaalaisen unelmamaa.

Suomeen muutettuaan saattaa kuitenkin huomata, että työnhaku voi olla hyvin erilaista kuin omassa kotimaassa. Tarjotut työmahdollisuudet saattavat löytyä eri alustoilta tai internetin ulkopuolelta, valintakriteerinä saattaa olla maisterintutkinto ja suomen kielen osaaminen on usein pakollinen vaatimus.

Helsingin Sanomat kerää maahanmuuttajien kokemuksia työnhausta Suomessa. Oletko löytänyt töitä? Kauanko prosessi kesti? Mikä sinua auttoi työnhaussa? Minkä koit vaikeaksi tai mikä esti työn saamista? Miten työnhaku eroaa kotimaasi työnhausta?

Kerro kyselyssä nimesi ja yhteystietosi, jos kommenttejasi voidaan käyttää jutussa.

Emme julkaise nimeäsi, mutta HS:n lähtökohta on, että kommentoijien henkilöllisyyden pitää olla toimituksen tiedossa. Toimitus ei jaa henkilötietoja eteenpäin.

With its democratic culture, good education system, high level of happiness and closeness to nature, Finland is a dream country for many foreigners.

After moving to Finland, however, immigrants may well notice how much the jobseeking process here differs from that of their home country. For example, work opportunities might be found from different platforms or offline, a master’s degree might be required, and proficiency in Finnish is often mandatory.

Helsingin Sanomat wants to hear from immigrants to Finland about their jobseeking experiences. Have you found work in Finland? If so, how long did it take? What helped you in applying for jobs here? What did you find difficult, or what kept you from getting a job you applied for? How does the application process differ compared to your home country?

If you want your comment to be considered for use in the article, please include your name and contact information in the questionnaire.

We will not publish your name, but it is the policy of Helsingin Sanomat that the identity of commentators must be known in the editorial office. We do not share personal data with third parties.