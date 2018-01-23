Kulttuuri

Oscar-ehdokkuudet julkistettiin, ohjaajaehdokkaiden joukossa yksi nainen – katso koko lista

Oscar-palkinnot jaetaan 4. maaliskuuta.

Julkaistu: , Päivitetty:

Parhaan elokuvan Oscarista kilpailevat tänä vuonna Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Get Out, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water ja Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Call Me By Your Namen Suomen-ensi-ilta on perjantaina, The Postin taas 2. helmikuuta.

Elokuvaohjaaja Greta Gerwig. (KUVA: LUCAS JACKSON / Reuters)

Huomionarvoista on, että parhaan ohjauksen kategoriassa on tällä kertaa naisehdokas: Lady Bird -elokuvan ohjannut, myös näyttelijänä tunnettu Greta Gerwig.

Historiallisia ehdokkuuksia kertyi Mudboundille: se on ensimmäinen Netflix-draamaelokuva, joka on päässyt Oscar-ehdokkaaksi. Mudbound kilpailee parhaasta naissivuosasta, parhaasta käsikirjoituksesta, parhaasta musiikkikappaleesta ja parhaasta kuvauksesta.

Ruotsalaisen Ruben Östlundin ohjaama satiiri The Square nousi odotetusti parhaan vieraskielisen elokuvan ehdokkaaksi.

Elokuvaohjaaja Ruben Östlund (KUVA: Tobias Schwarz / Reuters)

Kaikki ehdokkaat alla.
Mainos (Teksti jatkuu alla)
Mainos päättyy

Paras elokuva:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Miespääosa

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Isreal, Esq

Naispääosa

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Naissivuosa

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Miessivuosa

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ohjaus

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Animaatioelokuva

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

Loving Vincent


Alkuperäinen käsikirjoitus

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri


Sovitettu käsikirjoitus

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound


Vieraskielinen elokuva

The Insult, Libanon

Loveless, Venäjä

On Body and Soul, Unkari

The Square, Ruotsi

A Fantastic Woman, Chile

Lyhytdokumentti

Edith and Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop


Dokumentti

Abacus

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island


Lavastus

Beauty and the Beast

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water


Kuvaus

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water


Puvustus

Beauty and The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of water

Victoria & Abdul


Äänitehosteet

Baby Driver

Bladerunner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi


Äänitys

Baby Driver

Bladerunner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi


Lyhytanimaatio

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes


Musiikki

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri


Erikoistehosteet

Bladerunner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes


Leikkaus

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri


Maskeeraus

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder


Lyhytelokuva

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us
Hyödynnä maksuton tutustumistilaus, niin pääset lukemaan rajoituksetta tämän ja muita kiinnostavia artikkeleita:

Miksi lihon, vaikka syön surkean vähän, pohtii moni laihduttaja – Ilmiölle on usein selitys, mutta sitä on vaikea hyväksyä, sanovat asiantuntijat

Älykäs ja herkkä ihminen kokee muita helpommin yksinäisyyttä – yksinäisyyden tunteen voi päihittää, sanoo asiantuntija ja antaa viisi neuvoa

Linus Peltonen, 16, käy lukiota toimeentulotuella, rahaa on 16 euroa päivässä – ”Matematiikan kurssilla katsoin vierestä kaverin kirjaa kolme viikkoa”

Satu Söderström sanoi menevänsä tanssileirille, kun hän lähti kuvaamaan pornoelokuvaa – nyt ex-pornotähti on seksologi, joka patistaa suomalaisia lopettamaan aristelun sängyssä

Fakta

Oscarit jaetaan maaliskuussa


 Yle näyttää Oscar-gaalan suorana sunnuntain 4.3. ja maanantain 5.3. välisenä yönä.

 Lähetys Yle Teemalla alkaa kello 1.30.

 Gaalan juontaa totutusti näyttelijä-koomikko Jimmy Kimmel.

 Suomeksi lähetystä kommentoivat toimittaja J. P. Pulkkinen ja elokuva-asiantuntija Anna Möttölä.

    Seuraa uutisia tästä aiheesta

  • Elokuva
  • Oscar-ehdokkuus
  • Hollywood
  • Noora Vaarala
  • Kulttuuri
Luetuimmat - Kulttuuri
  1. 1
    Elokuva
    Oscar-ehdokkuudet julkistettiin, ohjaajaehdokkaiden joukossa yksi nainen – katso koko lista
  2. 2
    Pop- ja rockmusiikki
    Kansitakkien paluu on totta – Suomisoulin ja 90-luvun superbändi Suurlähettiläät palaa lavoille, nyt ruotsinlaivan teemaristeilyllä
  3. 3
    Musiikkiteatteri
    Suomalaiset rakastavat musikaaleja, mutta tekijöiden koulutus on retuperällä – Nyt nimekkäät yliopistot tarttuivat toimeen
  4. 4
    Kulttuuri
    Räppääjä Draken lyriikoista nousi kohu: vertasi itseään – ehkä vahingossa – Hitleriin
  5. 5
    Elokuva-arvostelut
    Labyrintti – Aavikkokokeet on puuduttava, ylipitkä ja puuroutuva toimintaseikkailu
  6. Näytä lisää
Luitko jo nämä?

Kommentit

    Ei vielä kommentteja. Kirjoita ensimmäinen.

    Näytä lisää
    Luetuimmat
    1. 1

      Sauli Niinistö hiiltyi täydellisesti – tästä oli kyse, kun istuva presidentti otti yhteen Pekka Haaviston kanssa

    2. 2

      Ismo Leikola veti Conan O’Brienin ohjelmassa viiden minuutin esityksen – ja se oli pyllystä

    3. 3

      Presidentti Niinistö tuohtui Haavistolle aktiivi­mallia koskevasta arvostelusta, mutta kumpi oli oikeassa? – HS seurasi Sanoma­talon vaali­tenttiä ja tarkisti ehdokkaiden väitteet

    4. 4

      Tubettaja pyysi päästä ilmaiseksi hotelliin näkyvyyttä vastaan ja joutui lokaviestien kohteeksi – Tästä on kyse blogimaailmaa kuohuttaneessa tapauksessa

    5. 5

      Sisarusten ikäeron pitäisi olla vähintään kaksi ja puoli vuotta – Liian lyhyet synnytysvälit lisäävät nykyisin terveysriskejä, sanoo professori

    6. 6

      Rautaisen tahdonvoiman salaisuus selvisi: itsekuri toimii niillä, joilla on oikeat uskomukset

    7. 7

      Paavo Väyrynen sätti tenttaajaa Sanomatalon presidentti­tentissä: ”Sönkkäätte väliin”

    8. 8

      Palkasta jää rahaa yli, mitä sille kannattaisi tehdä? – Tässä 10 vinkkiä aloittelevalle sijoittajalle

    9. 9

      Romanikulttuurin tavat vaikeuttavat yhä monien asunnon saantia – Paikallisilta suvuilta saatetaan kysyä muuttolupa konfliktien välttämiseksi

    10. 10

      Satu Söderström sanoi menevänsä tanssileirille, kun hän lähti kuvaamaan pornoelokuvaa – nyt ex-pornotähti on seksologi, joka patistaa suomalaisia lopettamaan aristelun sängyssä

      Tilaajille
    11. Näytä lisää
    1. 1

      Ismo Leikola veti Conan O’Brienin ohjelmassa viiden minuutin esityksen – ja se oli pyllystä

    2. 2

      Sisarusten ikäeron pitäisi olla vähintään kaksi ja puoli vuotta – Liian lyhyet synnytysvälit lisäävät nykyisin terveysriskejä, sanoo professori

    3. 3

      Kommentti: Nämä ovat tämän vuoden parhaat ja pahimmat Putous-hokemat – Suurin pettymys oli suoraan viime kaudelta napattu sketsihahmo

    4. 4

      Mitä leposyke kertoo kunnosta ja milloin pitäisi huolestua? Asiantuntijat kumoavat myytit ja kertovat, mitä jokaisen omasta terveydestään kiinnostuneen pitäisi sykkeestä tietää

      Tilaajille
    5. 5

      Presidentti Niinistö tuohtui Haavistolle aktiivi­mallia koskevasta arvostelusta, mutta kumpi oli oikeassa? – HS seurasi Sanoma­talon vaali­tenttiä ja tarkisti ehdokkaiden väitteet

    6. 6

      Palkasta jää rahaa yli, mitä sille kannattaisi tehdä? – Tässä 10 vinkkiä aloittelevalle sijoittajalle

    7. 7

      Sauli Niinistö hiiltyi täydellisesti – tästä oli kyse, kun istuva presidentti otti yhteen Pekka Haaviston kanssa

    8. 8

      Romanikulttuurin tavat vaikeuttavat yhä monien asunnon saantia – Paikallisilta suvuilta saatetaan kysyä muuttolupa konfliktien välttämiseksi

    9. 9

      Ravintola laskutti turisteilta 1 100 euroa kala-annoksesta, kolmesta pihvistä ja vedestä Venetsiassa – pormestari lupaa puuttua vedätykseen

    10. 10

      Ennakkoäänestys etenee hämmästyttävää vauhtia ja saatamme olla historiallisen käänteen äärellä – Ketä äänestys­into hyödyttää?

    11. Näytä lisää
    1. 1

      Miksi lihon, vaikka syön surkean vähän, pohtii moni laihduttaja – Ilmiölle on usein selitys, mutta sitä on vaikea hyväksyä, sanovat asiantuntijat

      Tilaajille
    2. 2

      ”Vartioimattomat takit viedään, jos niissä ei ole luteita” – Canada Goose -takkeja varastetaan kymmeniä vuodessa pääkaupunki­seudulla

    3. 3

      51-vuotias nainen jäi kiinni Helsinki-Vantaalla kaksi kiloa huumeita matkalaukussaan – ”Nainen on ihan tosidiilissä 20 000 euroa”, viestitteli hätääntynyt välittäjä ja paljasti itsensä

    4. 4

      Mitä leposyke kertoo kunnosta ja milloin pitäisi huolestua? Asiantuntijat kumoavat myytit ja kertovat, mitä jokaisen omasta terveydestään kiinnostuneen pitäisi sykkeestä tietää

      Tilaajille
    5. 5

      Suomalaistytöt imevät nyt elämänoppia kirjoista, joiden tekijän oma elämä oli suurta valhetta – Päiväkirjat paljastavat suursuositun kirjailijan eläneen perhehelvetissä ja päätyneen äärimmäiseen tekoon

    6. 6

      Asteekkien 500 vuoden takainen joukkotuhon syy selvisi

    7. 7

      Nuori terve mies pidätti aivastusta ja joutui sairaalahoitoon – Suomalais­lääkäri selittää, miksi: ”Aivastusta ei kannata pidättää”

    8. 8

      Älykäs ja herkkä ihminen kokee muita helpommin yksinäisyyttä – yksinäisyyden tunteen voi päihittää, sanoo asiantuntija ja antaa viisi neuvoa

      Tilaajille
    9. 9

      Linus Peltonen, 16, käy lukiota toimeentulotuella, rahaa on 16 euroa päivässä – ”Matematiikan kurssilla katsoin vierestä kaverin kirjaa kolme viikkoa”

      Tilaajille
    10. 10

      Satu Söderström sanoi menevänsä tanssileirille, kun hän lähti kuvaamaan pornoelokuvaa – nyt ex-pornotähti on seksologi, joka patistaa suomalaisia lopettamaan aristelun sängyssä

      Tilaajille
    11. Näytä lisää
    Uusimmat
    1. Juuri nyt
    2. Presidentti Niinistö tuohtui Haavistolle aktiivi­mallia koskevasta arvostelusta, mutta kumpi oli oikeassa? – HS seurasi Sanoma­talon vaali­tenttiä ja tarkisti ehdokkaiden väitteet
    3. Espanja takavarikoi yli kaksinkertaisesti kokaiinia edellisvuoteen nähden
    4. Jalosen Jokereiden ja Westerlundin Salavatin jännitysnäytelmä ratkesi vasta voittomaalikilpailussa – loukkaantuneen Rämön olympiamatka ehkä vaarassa
    5. Yhdysvaltain voimisteluliiton kolme johtoryhmän jäsentä eroaa hyväksikäyttöskandaalin seurauksena
    6. Tunti sitten
    7. Presidentinvaalien ennakko­äänestyksessä annettiin ennätysmäärä ääniä – 36,1 prosenttia äänesti ennakkoon
    8. Töölön ala-asteen rehtorivalinta uusiksi – lautakunta kaatoi närää herättäneen päätöksen
    9. Eläviltä luovuttajilta halutaan lisää siirtomunuaisia – Lakimuutos mahdollistaisi luovutuksen nimettömästi ja muiltakin kuin lähiomaisilta
    10. Sauli Niinistö hiiltyi täydellisesti – tästä oli kyse, kun istuva presidentti otti yhteen Pekka Haaviston kanssa
    11. Lehti: Venäjä-tutkintaa johtava erikoissyyttäjä haastatteli tuntikausia Trumpin oikeus­ministeriä Jeff Sessionsia
    12. 2 tuntia sitten
    13. CNN: Ainakin yksi kuoli ja seitsemän haavoittui kouluampumisessa Kentuckyssa
    14. Näytä lisää