Oscar-ehdokkuudet julkistettiin, ohjaajaehdokkaiden joukossa yksi nainen – katso koko lista

Huomionarvoista on, että parhaan ohjauksen kategoriassa on tällä kertaa naisehdokas: Lady Bird -elokuvan ohjannut, myös näyttelijänä tunnettu Greta Gerwighttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=greta+gerwig.
Historiallisia ehdokkuuksia kertyi Mudboundille: se on ensimmäinen Netflix-draamaelokuva, joka on päässyt Oscar-ehdokkaaksi. Mudbound kilpailee parhaasta naissivuosasta, parhaasta käsikirjoituksesta, parhaasta musiikkikappaleesta ja parhaasta kuvauksesta.
Ruotsalaisen Ruben Östlundinhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=ruben+ostlundin ohjaama satiiri The Square nousi odotetusti parhaan vieraskielisen elokuvan ehdokkaaksi.
Kaikki ehdokkaat alla.
Paras elokuva:Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MiespääosaTimothee Chalamethttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=timothee+chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewishttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=daniel+day+lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuyahttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=daniel+kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldmanhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=gary+oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washingtonhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=denzel+washington, Roman J. Isreal, Esq
NaispääosaSally Hawkinshttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=sally+hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormandhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=frances+mcdormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbiehttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=margot+robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronanhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=saoirse+ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streephttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=meryl+streep, The Post
NaissivuosaMary J. Bligehttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=mary+j.+blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencerhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=octavia+spencer, The Shape of Water
Allison Janneyhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=allison+janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=laurie+metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manvillehttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=lesley+manville, Phantom Thread
MiessivuosaWillem Dafoehttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=willem+dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelsonhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=woody+harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkinshttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=richard+jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummerhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=christopher+plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwellhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=sam+rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
OhjausDunkirk, Christopher Nolanhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=christopher+nolan
Get Out, Jordan Peelehttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=jordan+peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwighttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=greta+gerwig
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Andersonhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=paul+thomas+anderson
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Torohttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=guillermo+del+toro
AnimaatioelokuvaThe Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby
Loving Vincent
Alkuperäinen käsikirjoitusThe Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sovitettu käsikirjoitusCall Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Vieraskielinen elokuvaThe Insult, Libanon
Loveless, Venäjä
On Body and Soul, Unkari
The Square, Ruotsi
A Fantastic Woman, Chile
LyhytdokumenttiEdith and Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
DokumenttiAbacus
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
LavastusBeauty and the Beast
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
KuvausBladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
PuvustusBeauty and The Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of water
Victoria & Abdul
ÄänitehosteetBaby Driver
Bladerunner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
ÄänitysBaby Driver
Bladerunner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
LyhytanimaatioDear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
MusiikkiDunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ErikoistehosteetBladerunner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
LeikkausBaby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MaskeerausDarkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
LyhytelokuvaDeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Fakta
Oscarit jaetaan maaliskuussa
Yle näyttää Oscar-gaalan suorana sunnuntain 4.3. ja maanantain 5.3. välisenä yönä.
Lähetys Yle Teemalla alkaa kello 1.30.
Gaalan juontaa totutusti näyttelijä-koomikko Jimmy Kimmel.
Suomeksi lähetystä kommentoivat toimittaja J. P. Pulkkinen ja elokuva-asiantuntija Anna Möttölä.
