Bullying, manipulation, touching and sexual harassment – Ballet Director Kenneth Greve’s inappropriate behaviour had been going on for years and it was kept under cover, dancers tell Helsingin Sanomat Seven dancers interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat (HS) present a uniform picture of Kenneth Greve, quoting bullying, manipulation, insinuation and sexual harassment. The matter was immediately attended to following an investigation by HS, says one of the dancers.