Bullying, manipulation, touching and sexual harassment – Ballet Director Kenneth Greve’s inappropriate behaviour had been going on for years and it was kept under cover, dancers tell Helsingin Sanomat

One of the interviewees said that the HS investigation led to speedy handling of the matter last week.
The National Opera announced on Monday that Greve was to be relieved of his managerial duties but would continue as Director of the Finnish National Ballet until the end of his term in July. In the press release, Greve apologised for his behaviour and did not wish to make any further comments.
The interviewees present a uniform picture of Greve, citing bullying, manipulation, insinuation and sexual harassment.
A meeting was, according to the dancers, held on Wednesday last week, March 21 at the National Ballet at which they were given a chance to tell about their inappropriate treatment. The main topic was Greve’s conduct. Listening to the dancers’ experiences was Gita Kadambihttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=gita+kadambi, the newly-installed General Director of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet.
Kenneth Greve has been Artistic Director of the Ballet for nearly ten years. His term ends in July.
According to HS sources, there have been numerous complaints about Greve’s behaviour during his term as Director. The cases reported in the HS inquiry state that he has made offensive remarks and been guilty of touching, bullying and sexual harassment. On two occasions an event at which Greve apologised to the dancers was held at the National Opera. His inappropriate behaviour nevertheless continued.
The dancers feel that the firm has protected its Artistic Director. The reason is, they suspect, that Greve has done good choreographies and brought in good ticket revenue.
“Of course he was good for the Ballet. I’m not disputing that,” said one of the HS interviewees. “Yes, Kenneth is good for the ballet. Yes, the ballet sells tickets. But that’s no reason, that really is no reason to condone his behaviour.”
The dancers wish to remain anonymous, because even internationally, the ballet circles are small. Few want to be branded. Added to which, some of them are still working at the National Ballet. The dancers are afraid that speaking out may lead to their being fired or even worse: shelved.
“If you say the wrong things, you no longer dance,” says one. “You lose your chance of getting good roles. The ballet dancers live in fear.”
One dancer says Greve controls and manipulates. He asked her prying questions about her boyfriends, her monthlies and her sex life.
The dancers have a name for Greve’s behaviour: “mental game”. According to them, he might sometimes call a dancer ugly, sometimes beautiful, sometimes thin, sometimes fat. He might also revoke a role without giving any reason.
The other interviewees likewise say Greve asked them questions about such things as their monthlies, contraception, sexual orientation, partners and intoxicants. Such conversations were held one-to-one in Greve’s office. Many of the dancers were then about 20 years old, some less. With some, Greve had such conversations when they were still in ballet school.
“I didn’t realise then that a person in his position shouldn’t be asking questions like that.”
“During my time at school, when I was underage, he would ask whether I had a boyfriend, whether I used intoxicants and what my sexual orientation was. I didn’t realise then that a person in his position shouldn’t be asking questions like that,” said one.
Some of the dancers say they answered the questions because they feared for their jobs.
The attached video is an extract from a discussion that took place in the foyer before Jorma Uotinen’s modern dance performance Jord on March 4, 2016. The story continues after the video.
The interviewees report that Greve is also in the habit of giving private coaching, with detailed demonstrations of how to train. He has been alone with the dancer in the studio, sometimes behind closed doors and curtains.
Touching is, according to the dancers, a feature of Greve’s way of directing. Some report they found it extremely unpleasant.
While giving private coaching, he might use quite rude physical contact, one interviewee says. He might, she says, grasp the dancer’s crotch.
The private coaching has often been outside working hours, before ten o’clock in the morning, when the day normally begins for ballet dancers. The interviewees describe the atmosphere at these coaching sessions as strange. They were often alone with Greve, dressed in just tights and ballet dresses, the doors and curtains closed.
“I never went, because I knew what went on there,” says one dancer. “I didn’t want to go and stretch in the studio with him alone. He could have done it with the men as well, but he didn’t. Only women were ever invited.”
At one point, say the interviewees, Greve was ordered to keep the curtains in the rehearsal studio open, because there had been so many complaints about the private coaching behind closed curtains.
Greve was, say the interviewees, also in the habit of asking dancers to come to his office outside working hours.
“He wanted to touch me, to help me stretch and to massage my legs. It was just so unpleasant at so many levels. I didn’t go,” is how one experienced harassment.
The interviewees also report that Greve might make comments on the dancers while they were stretching, asking whether they were trying to titillate with him.
“On the very first day I began getting nasty comments from him about how my body looked, how beautiful I was and how sexy I was. And I told him back then and in no uncertain terms that it made me feel uncomfortable. I work for him. He’s my director, he shouldn’t be talking to me like that.”
The inappropriate behaviour nevertheless continued. A dancer first contacted the Opera and Ballet’s HR Manager Hanna Fontanahttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=hanna+fontana. The dancer said the HR Manager already knew about the matter and had warned Greve many times. Fontana also told the dancer she was sorry this was the case.
During the conversation, it dawned on the dancer that there were other dancers at the Ballet who had also been experiencing Greve’s inappropriate behaviour for a long time.
“I thought this was something new that was happening only to me, but the worst thing was realising there were lots of others who had experienced the same thing.”
HS contacted HR Manager Hanna Fontana on Monday. She did not wish to comment on the matter.
“We have a clear procedure for all such contingencies,” she said. “We have a set of standards that are in line with those of the occupational health and safety authorities, what we call our Good Behaviour model. This includes explicit procedures. We have observed this model, in accordance with the official instructions.”
When no changes were forthcoming, one dancer next went to talk to Päivi Kärkkäinenhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=paivi+karkkainen, at that time General Director of the National Opera and Ballet.
According to the dancer, Kärkkäinen said she knew about the matter; she nevertheless played it down.
“She just said why don’t you just tell him to stop if you don’t like it. I said I’ve told him many times. I was disappointed that the Opera protected Greve.”
HS contacted Päivi Kärkkäinen on Monday. She said she wasn’t aware of the situation in question, and it didn’t sound like her way of going about things. She had received two anonymous letters about Greve but felt it was difficult to intervene in the absence of names.
Shop steward Jouka Valkama https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=jouka+valkamareports that he had not previously been so widely aware of Greve’s misconduct.
According to the interviewees, Greve had also thrown some light on his recruiting criteria. According to the dancers, he said dancing skills are of secondary importance so long as he finds the dancer pleasing to the eye.
One dancer says that in the Ballet’s entrance exams, Greve failed her because she was not sufficiently beautiful.
“He said he might sometimes hire a dancer who is maybe not so good. But if a dancer has a sufficiently pretty face and knows how to stand in a line, that’s enough.”
The dancer was 18 years old at the time. During the same entrance exams, Greve said he should be able to feel a dancer’s dance sexually and passionately.
“That’s going too far when you’re talking about a person who is only just entering the professional world.”
Another dancer says she also heard adverse comments about her body while she was still at ballet school. According to her, Greve commented to the young girl on how her breasts were developing.
The fact that Greve commented on dancers’ breasts was mentioned in many other interviews, too. He has also been in the habit of commenting on his dancers’ weight. Many a dancer mentioned that Greve had made inappropriate remarks about her body.
