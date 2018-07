Fakta

Nämä kappaleet Roger Waters esitti Lontoossa



1. Breathe (The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)



2. One of These Days (Meddle, 1971)



3. Time (The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)



4. Breathe (Reprise) (The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)



5. The Great Gig in the Sky (The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)



6. Welcome to the Machine (Wish You Were Here, 1975)



7. Déjà Vu (Is This the Life We Really Want?, 2017)



8. The Last Refugee (Roger Waters: Is This the Life We Really Want?, 2017)



9. Picture That (Roger Waters: Is This the Life We Really Want?, 2017)



10. Wish You Were Here (Wish You Were Here, 1975)



11. The Happiest Days of Our Lives (The Wall, 1979)



12. Another Brick in the Wall, Parts 2 & 3 (The Wall, 1979)



13. Dogs (Animals, 1977)



14. Pigs (Three Different Ones) (Animals, 1977)



15. Money (The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)



16. Us and Them (The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)



17. Smell the Roses (Is This the Life We Really Want?, 2017)



18. Brain Damage (The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)



19. Eclipse (The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)



20. Comfortably Numb (The Wall, 1979)