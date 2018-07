Fakta

Nämä kappaleet The Killers soitti Helsingissä



The Man



Somebody Told Me



Spaceman



The Way It Was



Shot at the Night



Run for Cover



I Can’t Stay



Jenny Was a Friend of Mine



Smile Like You Mean It



For Reasons Unknown



Rut



Tyson vs. Douglas



A Dustland Fairytale



Runaways



Read My Mind



All These Things That I’ve Done



When You Were Young



Human



Mr. Brightside