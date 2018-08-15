Kulttuuri

Previously Unknown Songs by Einojuhani Rautavaara, Written in the 1950s, Premiered in Helsinki

A significant cache of unknown works by Rautavaara (1928–2016) was discovered in the effects of his first wife upon her death in 2004.

At the beginning of 1957, Einojuhani Rautavaara, a Finnish composer then 28 years old, faced a composition crisis. He kept producing music, but he felt it was not of the standard he had in mind.

A case in point was his First Symphony, finished in summer 1956 and premiered in Helsinki on 22 January 1957. The reviews were not encouraging, and Rautavaara’s composition teacher Aarre Merikanto wrote in his diary that he considered the symphony “utterly banal”.

Einojuhani Rautavaara in 1955. (KUVA: Suomi Filmin Taidekuvaamo)
Rautavaara himself was the first to admit the faults in the symphony and other large-scale works he was attempting at the time. He felt unable to create continuums in his music; rather, his compositions were constructed from short sections.

Discouraged, Rautavaara composed Seven Preludes for piano. They were relatively short, powerful vignettes, for in composing them, he deliberately did not think about their structure.
Around New Year 1957, Rautavaara also wrote a new cycle of four short songs, each lasting approximately one minute. In composing them, he discovered a solution to his crisis.

These songs were, however, never performed during Rautavaara’s lifetime.

In summer 2018, two of the songs remain unperformed, but the other two have been premiered. They were given their first performance at the Finnish National Theatre in Helsinki in March, as a part of the Black Box series run by Finland’s leading daily, Helsingin Sanomat and featuring eight talks about journalism.

I was one of the Black Box speakers. In addition to my job as a journalist, I am a music researcher focusing on the works of Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara and I published a biography of him – Tulisaarna (The Fire Sermon) – in 2014.

My Black Box talk was about the lost compositions of Einojuhani Rautavaara. The two songs premiered on the occasion are parts of a cycle called Hajoaminen (Disintegration) composed by him in the 1950s. They were performed at the National Theatre by mezzo-soprano Essi Luttinen accompanied on the piano by Kirill Kozlovski.


Einojuhani Rautavaara (1928–2016) may be regarded as the greatest Finnish composer after Jean Sibelius. In the late 1940s he embarked on a career during which his stylistic development passed from neoclassical to 12-tone technique and serialism. His serialist period nevertheless turned out to be a false move, and in the late 1960s he adopted a neoromantic style. As his career proceeded, he sought to create a synthesis of the techniques he had learnt at various stages, and in many of his late works he thus combined a neoromantic world of sound with 12-tone technique.

While I was carrying out my research, I was given access to a significant number of Rautavaara’s manuscripts. Among them were works thought to have been lost and ones not previously known. These manuscripts were found among the effects of Rautavaara’s first wife, Mariaheidi, after her death in 2004. Their marriage had ended in divorce in 1982, and from then on, they were not on speaking terms.

Einojuhani and Mariaheidi Rautavaara, with their son Markojuhani, in 1961. (KUVA: The Archives of Einojuhani Rautavaara)
After her death, Rautavaara’s children gave the manuscripts back to their father. But by then, he was not particularly interested in his older compositions. They probably reminded him too strongly of his unhappy first marriage.

The title page of Hajoaminen by Einojuhani Rautavaara. (KUVA: The Archives of Einojuhani Rautavaara)
Therefore Einojuhani Rautavaara handed over the manuscripts for me to study. One of the new discoveries was the four-song cycle called Hajoaminen (Disintegration) to poems by Lassi Nummi; these he had set to music between December 1956 and January 1957.

Three of the songs were composed in December 1956. At the end of January 1957, he added one more song to the cycle, Elegy. In this he experimented for the first time with the 12-tone technique that would soon become the underlying principle of his work.


In composing Elegy, Rautavaara had not yet studied 12-tone technique, so his application was quite rudimentary. But even when applied fairly simply, it immediately yielded some promising results: Elegy has longer spans than the other songs. Rautavaara later learnt to use this technique with ever greater subtlety, and before long he was experimenting with harmonies based on triads combined with 12-tone technique.

Black Box is a series of talks introduced by Helsingin Sanomat in 2016 in which the newspaper’s journalists and photographers tell a theatre audience about the background to their articles and how they come to be written. In March 2018, Black Box was awarded Bonnier’s Grand Prize for Journalism. Translated by Susan Sinisalo

